When we were kids, painful red shoulders and peeling noses were the mark of a summer holiday well spent. Sunburn was a badge of honour.

Oops. We now know that getting sunburnt just once as a child can give you skin cancer as an adult. The sun’s ultraviolet rays can burn infant skin in minutes, even on an overcast September day in the park.

Babies under six months shouldn’t be exposed to direct sunlight at all, but there are times you can’t avoid it. Shade and clothes are the first lines of defence, but a good sunscreen is a vital part of your childcare routine. In time, slapping on the SPF should become as much a part of your kids’ daily life as brushing their teeth.

Here, we offer a quick buyers’ guide and then reveal our top ten sun-protection products for your baby.

