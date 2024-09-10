Hubble Nursery Pal Glow+ review: A no-frills, reliable baby monitor

The Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Glow+ is a reliable and easy-to-use baby monitor that comes with a 5in smart HD video monitor. There’s also the option to connect the camera to the HubbleClub app, which provides hands-free monitoring video recording, growth tracking and alarms for nappy changing and feeding.

The Glow+’s video screen may be slightly grainy in comparison to other premium models, some of which have made our best baby monitor roundup, but what it lacks in sharpness, this model makes up for in ease of use and reliability.