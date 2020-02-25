The best 6 stair gates for baby-proofing your home

Choosing the best stair gate should, in theory, be simple – you just need a way to stop your child (or dog) from getting up and down stairs. The reality is more complicated. Stair gates come in various designs, from wood to metal and material mesh. Some have step rails, others don’t. Some use pressure to stay secure, others rely on drills and screws. Then there’s the price, the style and the width.

Below we explain more about how to choose a stair gate, as well as when you should start to consider one. We detail some of the pros and cons of different types of stair gates and list those we consider to be the best stair gates to keep your increasingly mobile little ones safe.

Best stair gate: At a glance