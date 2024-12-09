Expert Reviews

Momcozy BM01 Baby Monitor review: A good value option for new parents

Momcozy BM01 review header angled front view on a grey worktop
£127.99 from
Price when reviewed : £160
If you’re in the market for a simple baby monitor that’s straightforward to set up, the Momcozy BM01 is a solid option at a good-value price

  • Doesn’t require super-fast internet
  • Good value for money
  • Easy set up

  • Video image is slightly grainy
  • Doesn’t offer detailed monitoring options

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use baby monitor that doesn’t require super-fast broadband nor is complicated to set up, then the Momcozy BM01 is the model for you. While the picture on the 5in video screen isn’t the clearest on the market, it provides a good view of your baby as they sleep. The Momcozy baby monitor lets you control a range of functions remotely including playing lullabies, talking through the camera and adjusting the camera position, which you can do via the handset.

Let’s have a closer look at the Momcozy BM01 in action.

Momcozy BM01 review: What do you get for the money?

This well-priced baby monitor comes with a portable 1080p 5in HD screen with a camera and audio. Alongside, there are plenty of great features including infrared night vision up to 4.5m, a 5,000mAh battery, two-way audio, wide-angle view, a room temperature monitor, sensor lullabies and a 289m range. You can even set a feeding alarm, if you wish.

Momcozy BM01 review front view

Also in the box are a mains plug charger for the video screen and a wall mount if you’re looking to position the camera at a higher angle.

Momcozy BM01: What’s it like to use?

Taking less than five minutes to pair the screen with the camera, I found the Momcozy BM01 super simple to set up. Most parents will be thankful to learn that unlike some of the newer baby monitor models available on the market right now, a super-fast broadband connection isn’t necessary for the BM01 to work.

The video screen is very easy to navigate and intuitive to use, and I barely had to refer to the instruction manual to get the hang of most of the functions. The sound is clear and the picture shows you everything you need to see; there’s infrared night vision, too. You also have a good range of lullabies to play to help your baby fall asleep.

Momcozy BM01 review back view

The screen held its battery power well, but we plugged it in overnight to avoid it running out while we were sleeping. During the day, the screen displays colour images; but when it’s in night vision mode, the images appear in black and white. For the best image, make sure the camera is placed between 5-15ft away from your baby, since you may experience exposure issues if it’s placed too close or far away. It’s possible to sync the screen up to a second camera, too, if you want to use the monitor for another child. There’s also the ability to monitor the temperature of your baby’s room via the thermostat on the screen.

READ NEXT: Best baby thermometer

Momcozy BM01: What isn’t it good at?

When in night mode, the picture isn’t as sharp as you’ll find on premium models such as the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor, but you can still see where your baby is, whether they’re in their cot or army crawling around the room itself. This monitor doesn’t offer anything out of the ordinary, nor provide any detailed monitoring options – so, if that’s what you’re looking for, you’ll need to splash out on a premium model.

Momcozy BM01: Should you buy it?

Yes, if you’re looking for a straightforward and well-priced baby monitor, and aren’t interested in capturing detailed data about your baby as some rival models offer. If you’re after a model which can provide you with more data, then consider the Owlet Dream Sock or Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor instead. Simple setup means the Momcozy BM01 is also a good option for use while you’re away from home, or if grandparents and other caregivers need to use it, without them needing to download a separate app to do so.

