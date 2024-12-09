Momcozy BM01 Baby Monitor review: A good value option for new parents

The screen held its battery power well, but we plugged it in overnight to avoid it running out while we were sleeping. During the day, the screen displays colour images; but when it’s in night vision mode, the images appear in black and white. For the best image, make sure the camera is placed between 5-15ft away from your baby, since you may experience exposure issues if it’s placed too close or far away. It’s possible to sync the screen up to a second camera, too, if you want to use the monitor for another child. There’s also the ability to monitor the temperature of your baby’s room via the thermostat on the screen.

Momcozy BM01: What isn’t it good at?

When in night mode, the picture isn’t as sharp as you’ll find on premium models such as the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor, but you can still see where your baby is, whether they’re in their cot or army crawling around the room itself. This monitor doesn’t offer anything out of the ordinary, nor provide any detailed monitoring options – so, if that’s what you’re looking for, you’ll need to splash out on a premium model.