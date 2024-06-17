EZVIZ BM1 review: Keep an eye on your most prized possession from anywhere

If you’re in the market for one of the best baby monitors, the EZVIZ BM1 should be on your shortlist. It’s a one-piece unit that works in conjunction with a mobile app, allowing you to keep a close eye on your little one whether you’re downstairs folding washing, or enjoying a rare meal out at a restaurant (you’ll obviously still need a babysitter to do the heavy lifting for the latter).

Finding a baby monitor that ticks all the boxes is tricky – connections can be temperamental, night vision might lack clarity and interfaces are sometimes clunky – but the BM1 ticks a lot of them. I’ve been using it to watch over my seven-month-old at night for a full week now to see how the BM1 works and what could be improved. Here’s what you should know before parting with your money.