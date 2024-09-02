Owlet Dream Sock review: A welcome aid for anxious parents?

If you were familiar with Owlet’s original Smart Sock, you may be wondering why it disappeared from the market. In a nutshell, Owlet was issued a warning letter by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the Smart Sock was being marketed without the required clearance or approval.

Since then, Owlet made a few tweaks and has now released the Dream Sock, medically certified in the UK, the US and the EU. This improved wearable baby monitor measures ‘sleep quality’, as well as monitoring your baby’s pulse rate and oxygen levels as accurately as medical-grade baby monitoring technology. In practice, this is a monitor for parents that want a little extra reassurance, or those who just like to track things like sleep cycles and wake windows.

It’s also worth noting that while the sock doesn’t come with a camera as standard, the brand does sell one that you can sync up to the accompanying Owlet Dream App, along with the sock, for truly comprehensive monitoring. You can buy this separately, or you can buy the sock and camera as a bundle, potentially saving you a serious chunk of cash.