Best school bag for primary and secondary school: Comfortable, practical and great-looking school backpacks

September is apples, the smell of freshly sharpened pencils and the packing of school bags. It’s a time of freshness and potential, which is why so many children want new classroom gear. Even during term time, you mind need to replace your child’s school bag. They do take a bit of a battering, after all.

The best school bags will need to do lots of hard work these days: they need to carry water bottles, books, often laptops, pencil cases and maybe even lunchboxes. Some schools require understated colours to match the uniform, while others want students to have anything that is practical.

We think backpacks are the way to go when it comes to school bags. Sure, satchels are the retro choice and have their place but they are more difficult to carry, especially for younger children, and they’re not as good for growing backs, tending to put pressure on one side of the body only. With this in mind, the bags in this roundup are backpacks, with choices for everyone from reception class newcomers to teenagers with crammed timetables. Beneath that, we’ve put together a buying guide covering the things you need to consider before making a purchase.