I’m a lego nerd – these are my favourite affordable Black Friday deals

I hate admitting it, but I’m still Lego-obsessed. Black Friday is a stressful time: the Lego deals are impossible to avoid, and I’m living in constant fear for my bank balance – after all, Rivendell might never be £365 again.

You don’t have to spend that much to pick up a great Lego set, though. In fact, you can pick up plenty of great sets for under £100 in the Black Friday sales. I’m going to resist my worst impulses and pick out some of my favourite cheap Lego deals I’ve seen this November, from themes like Star Wars and Harry Potter to the grown up (read: boring) stuff from Lego Icons.

A word of warning: where Lego deals are concerned, you take what you can get. Even a small discount is worth flagging.

How we choose the best deals for you

Our process for selecting deals is strict. Wherever we have the information available to us, we will only select deals that are definitely cheaper than average (or ideally, cheaper than ever). You can find out more about our process by visiting our article that covers how we choose the deals we share with you.

The best Black Friday Lego deals

1. Lego Star Wars Clone Trooper and Battle Droid Battle Pack (£18)

Battle packs are a great entry point for aspiring Lego Star Wars fanatics – pick up multiple and you’ve got an army on your hands. This set comes with four clone troopers, five battle droids of varying types, plus a buildable speeder, tri-droid and defensive turret.

View deal at John Lewis

2. Lego Hogwarts – Micro Scale (£100)

Last year, this set sold faster than we’d ever believed possible. You can see why – something about the tiny recreation of classic HP scenes tickles an indescribable part of our brains. £100 isn’t its cheapest price, but it’s pretty damn close.

View deal at Argos

3. Lego Lord of the Rings Rivendell (£365)

Alright fine, I buckled. But in the words of our deputy editor and fellow Lego nerd Nathan, this is “The best Lego set, period.” If you cannot resist the urge to spend money on Lego Black Friday, you will not regret buying this set. Be warned: it took Nathan 12 hours to build.

View deal at Amazon

4. Lego Star Wars Millenium Falcon (£100)

No Lego deals roundup would be complete without a saving on the infamous Millenium Falcon. This is the £100 version based on Solo: A Star Wars Story, rather than the whopping great UCS version (which is also on offer for £525, if you’re feeling reckless).

View deal at Argos

5. Lego Icons Tranquil Garden (£71)

This one’s a beautiful display set that caught the attention of our resident man of culture and sleep editor, Gareth. Usually £95, you can grab it for a £24 discount.

View deal at Argos