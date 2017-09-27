Best baby thermometer 2024: Get our favourite, tried and tested thermometers cheaper on Amazon
Worried about a fever or want to be sure the bath isn't too hot? We tested the best baby thermometers for the job
Whether you’re caring for a newborn for the first time or you’re a post-natal pro, the best baby thermometers help put your mind at ease. From checking the temperature of the bath to ensuring your baby doesn’t have a fever, a thermometer is an essential item for any parent.
Our expert team put all eight baby thermometers featured in our roundup to the test to ensure that only the best made the cut. Our methodology involved testing the thermometers in real-life scenarios such as during bath time or in the armpits, ears and foreheads of our babies. We carefully assessed key aspects such as ease of use, range and accuracy of readings, battery life, overall design, and value for money.
Below, you can find our top picks covering a range of requirements and budgets. However, if you feel like you need some more information on how to choose the right thermometer, check out our detailed buyer’s guide.
Best baby thermometer: At a glance
|Best overall baby thermometer
|Braun Thermoscan 7 (IRT6520) (~£40)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best thermometer for all ages
|Braun No Touch and Touch (~£25)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best in-ear thermometer
|Tommee Tippee Digital Ear Thermometer (~£25)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best room temperature thermometer
|GroEgg2 Room Thermometer (~£18)
|Check price at Amazon
The best baby thermometers you can buy in 2024
1. Braun Thermoscan 7 (IRT6520): The best baby thermometer
Price when reviewed: £40 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… Three age settings, provides fast readings
- Not so great for… Expensive
Braun’s baby thermometers are endorsed by GPs across Europe and the ThermoScan 7 is one of the most popular among new parents as it ticks a lot of boxes. It offers three age settings for 0-3 months, 3-36 months, and 36 months (four-year-olds and newborns have different normal temperature ranges) and it is also suitable for use on adults.
The ThermoScan 7 can provide a reading in one second, perfect if you have a wriggly toddler, and it will warn you if you haven’t positioned it properly for an accurate result every time. This thermometer will also store the last nine readings, which is really useful when trying to establish if your little one is getting better or worse, or if you need to relay any readings to a doctor.
In addition, the ThermoScan comes with a pre-warming tip and spare tip covers, or lens filters. Once you’ve used up the spare lens filters, you can easily pick up a pack of 40 replacements on Amazon for around £7. In terms of battery life, we’ve had this thermometer for around a year and have not yet had to replace the two AA batteries that it came with.
Key specs – Batteries: 2 x AA (included); Age settings: 3; Memory: 9 previous readings; Fahrenheit and Celsius: Both; Warranty: 2 years
2. Braun No Touch and Touch Thermometer with Age Precision: The best thermometer for all ages
Price when reviewed: £25 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… Affordable, covers all ages
- Not so great for… Babies sensitive to light
Another great thermometer from Braun (albeit, with a slightly clunky name), the Braun No Touch and Touch Thermometer with Age Precision is quick and easy to use. To get an accurate reading, you can place the thermometer in Touch mode gently on the baby’s forehead between the eyebrows, or hold it 2cm in front of the baby’s forehead in No Touch mode.
Research has shown that what could be classed as a fever in a newborn baby could actually be a normal temperature in a four-year-old child. This clever device uses Braun’s patented Age Precision technology based on this research that adjusts the fever guidance and warning messages based on your child’s age.
This thermometer also features a No-Sound mode to take your child’s temperature as they sleep so as not to risk waking them up. You can even use this unit to measure the temperature of the baby’s food, drinks and bathwater.
Key specs – Batteries: 2 x AAA (included); Age settings: 3; Memory: N/A; Fahrenheit and Celsius: Both; Warranty: 2 years
3. Tommee Tippee Digital Ear Thermometer: The best in-ear baby thermometer
Price when reviewed: £25 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… Suitable for all ages, user-friendly
- Not so great for… Lacks advanced features
Tommee Tippee’s Digital Ear Thermometer is the easiest in-ear baby thermometer we’ve used and comes with a decent range of features. Firstly, thanks to its tiny tip, it’s suitable for newborns all the way up to the adults in the family.
It takes just a second to give an accurate reading and it stores the previous nine readings to make it easy to track your little one’s fever and tell the doctor if it is ramping up or calming down. The reading is given on an LCD display and the thermometer will sound an alarm if a fever is detected.
It doesn’t have the age-related features of the Braun models (hence the price difference) but this does make it less fiddly to get to grips with and they don’t come much easier to use than this. Included in the box are eight replacement hygiene covers and you can buy 40 extra replacements separately on Amazon for £5.
Key specs – Batteries: 1 x Lithium cell battery (CR2032) (included); Age settings: N/A; Memory: 9 previous readings; Fahrenheit and Celsius: Both; Warranty: 1 year
4. Braun Age Precision Stick Digital Thermometer: The best armpit thermometer
Price when reviewed: £17 | Check price at Superdrug
- Great for… Easy to use, provides quick readings
- Not so great for… Cheaper options available
If you’d rather go for a good old armpit thermometer, this one from Braun is good value for a surprisingly high-tech product. It’s quick and easy to use; simply pop it nice and snugly under the baby’s armpit and wait for the beep to signal that the thermometer has established an accurate reading.
This Age Precision Stick allows you to set your child’s age bracket so you can quickly determine whether your baby’s temperature is anything to be worried about. While there are cheaper armpit thermometers out there, they take a longer time to give a reading (up to a minute) whereas this one from Braun does so in just seconds.
It also remembers previous readings, which is a rare feature to find on such simple armpit thermometers, and this helps you see, at a glance, if things are improving. The flexible tip and coloured backlit display make this thermometer super-easy to use, and it’s suitable for all the family too.
Key specs – Batteries: 1 x 3V (included); Age settings: 3; Memory: 1 previous reading; Fahrenheit and Celsius: Both; Warranty: 2 years
5. Tommee Tippee GroEgg2 Thermometer: The best baby room temperature thermometer
Price when reviewed: £18 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… Adjustable light settings, saves on batteries
- Not so great for… USB cable is restrictive
The much-loved Gro-Egg has had a makeover, and it’s bigger, brighter and better. Not that we didn’t like it before, but we love it even more now there’s more of it. Tommee Tippee bosses bought the Grobag company and, a short while later, the GroEgg2 was born… and it’s very cool.
The new design features less plastic and more lamp, the digital display has moved down and is now the same colour as the light as opposed to the dated black, but the smiley face is gone along with the obnoxious and unsightly logo. All in all, it looks way more modern and something we’d want to keep even when the kids are in college (might just move it into the living room, actually).
Like its predecessor, the 2 is a nicely designed, egg-shaped nightlight-thermometer that shows the baby room temperature reading at a glance by way of the light that glows in four different shades; a cool orange when the room is within a comfortable sleeping range for the baby, a dark orange if it’s a little on the warm side (in which case, you’ll know it’s time to turn down the heating or remove a blanket), a bright red which is your signal to crack a window, and a blue which would mean another blankie is in order.
It’s made of soft and flexible silicone that never gets hot even when the light has been on all night. The light is dimmable and can even be switched off so the light won’t disturb your or the baby’s sleep, and it plugs into a USB for power so there are no batteries to worry about. It’s simple, elegant, practical and affordable.
Key specs – Batteries: USB powered; Age settings: N/A; Memory: N/A; Celsius and Fahrenheit: Both; Warranty: 1 year
6. Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Bath and Room Thermometer: The best bath baby thermometer
Price when reviewed: £18 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… Multifunctional
- Not so great for… Slightly fiddly to turn on
When it comes to checking the temperature of the baby’s bathwater, you don’t really need a thermometer with too many bells and whistles. It just needs to be easy, accurate and waterproof. With the Tommee Tippee bath and room thermometer from the brand’s Closer to Nature range, all you have to do is tap it to activate it, throw it in the bath with the water running, and add the bubble bath.
Once you’ve activated it, it only takes a couple of seconds for the thermometer to display the temperature in its surrounding area, whether that’s the room it’s in, or the water you’ve placed it in. In the bathtub, the thermometer will show you whether you need to add more hot or cold water to get just the right spa environment temperature for your little one which should be in the range of 36.5°C and 38°C. If the water gets to 39°C or above, a red warning light comes on letting you know it’s too hot.
This little device will always float at the surface, keeping your little one entertained, so you can comfortably see the temperature reading at all times. Not only will it tell you when the water is at a suitable enough temperature for the baby to get in, but it will also tell you when it’s getting a bit chilly so you can take them out too. It also comes with a little stand for you to place it on when using it as a room thermometer.
Key specs – Batteries: 1 x CR2 (included); Age settings: N/A; Memory: N/A; Celsius and Fahrenheit: Celcius only; Warranty: 1 year
7. Tommee Tippee No Touch Forehead Thermometer: The best no-touch thermometer
Price when reviewed: £50 | Check price at Tommee Tippee
- Great for… Easy to use, speedy results
- Not so great for… No age settings
This fuss-free thermometer was a game changer for us when doing overnight temperature checks. It’s incredibly easy to use: switch on – a fairly quiet beep alerts you to the fact that it’s ready – then hover between your child’s eyebrows and click start to get a reading in a matter of seconds. We found it both speedy and accurate, and we loved that it didn’t involve having to move our children while they were sleeping. In fact, our kids didn’t object to it being used when they were awake, either – which can sometimes be the case with in-ear models. The dimly backlit screen is visible without blinding or causing a disturbance in the dark, while also helpful was the ability to store 25 readings in the memory and a fever indication function. Unfortunately, you can’t set the age of the person whose temperature you’re reading, which can be helpful in particular for young babies, whose fever temperature is much lower.
Key specs – Batteries: 2 x AAA; Age settings: None; Memory: 25 previous readings; Farenheit and Celsius: Both; Warranty: 2 years
8. Withings Thermo Smart: The best smart thermometer
Price when reviewed: £49 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… Sixteen infrared sensors, in-app connectivity
- Not so great for… Those who are apprehensive about logging personal data
With 16 infrared sensors, Withings claim this is a high-precision thermometer; it’s certainly high tech. You link the device to the Withings app on your phone which then this takes you through set up. This might seem like a bit of a faff for a thermometer but you only need to do it once. Once set up, you scan the thermometer across your forehead (it’s non-touch) and it vibrates to let you know it’s clocked your temperature. The reading displays in LED across the thermometer, and the colour will indicate whether or not you have a fever. What we really liked about this model is that you can set up profiles for each family member in the app and assign a temperature reading on the device itself to a particular person, which will then be recorded and visible on your phone. While those apprehensive about logging personal data might not be keen, in our busy household with multiple kids unwell at any one time, we found it incredibly useful.
Key specs – Batteries: 2 x AAA; Age settings: 3; Memory: Unlimited; Fahrenheit and Celsius: Both; Warranty: 2 years
How to choose the best baby thermometer for your child
Before we delve into our baby thermometer buying guide, here is some important information on what to do if your baby has a high temperature.
My baby has a high temperature, what should I do?
If you take your baby’s temperature and the reading is above or below the normal range for your child’s age, seek medical assistance. For newborns, a normal temperature is around 36.4˚C, and a reading of 38˚C or above is considered a fever. Anything around 35˚C or below is also very concerning. Bear in mind that recent vaccinations can often spike a fever in babies and these are often manageable with infant paracetamol such as Calpol. However, if the fever persists, call your GP during surgery hours, or 111 out of hours.
If your baby’s temperature is extremely high and does not come down with paracetamol or ibuprofen at the paediatrician’s suggestion, call an ambulance. If the baby is under 8 weeks old and has a high fever, call an ambulance immediately. In every scenario, ensure that the baby is getting plenty of fluids, is wearing minimal clothing, and do not try to cool the child down by way of ice baths, fans, or cold compresses. Here’s a helpful list of dos and don’t from the NHS for you to bookmark for when/if your child has a high temperature.
READ NEXT: The best white noise machines for babies
What types of baby thermometers are available?
There are many different types of baby thermometers available to buy so you can be forgiven for feeling inundated when looking through all of them for the first time. Below we cover the main types and what they’re useful for to aid you in the selection process.
In-ear baby thermometers
Most doctors use a digital in-ear thermometer to measure infant temperatures as it is quick, painless, does not require the child to sit still for hardly any time at all, and gives an accurate reading of the child’s body temperature. At-home versions of ear thermometers are widely available and can be used with care even on small babies.
Forehead baby thermometers
A popular alternative is an infrared baby forehead thermometer. These give a temperature reading from the child’s forehead without physical contact, which is great for when they’re sleeping or wriggling around. Be sure to follow the instructions, especially regarding the correct distance to take a reading for an accurate result.
Armpit baby thermometers
Another option is a usually affordable and simple armpit thermometer; the NHS particularly recommends these for newborns as they’re user-friendly, comfortable and safe. Most of these types of thermometers can be used as both oral and armpit thermometers, and can even be used under the chin.
Multi-use baby thermometers
Armpit baby thermometers are what we call multi-use thermometers, and in addition to the mouth and under the chin, can even be used in the… up the… well… rectally. This is actually common practice in the USA and actually recommended for children up to 3 years old by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Thankfully, the NHS doesn’t suggest anything like that for us. In any event, and as with anything that babies put in their mouths, these thermometers will need to be sterilised — very well — before each use which is why it’s advised to use a thermometer under an armpit or chin for the first couple of months.
Baby room thermometers
In order to keep the baby at the optimal, safest, and most comfortable temperature at all times, a room thermometer is a must. According to the Lullaby Trust, a room temperature of between 16˚C and 20°C is comfortable for a baby, meaning you only need to wrap them in light bedding or an age-appropriate sleeping bag in a cosy room like this. Outside of these temperatures, the baby could be too cold or too hot; too cold and the baby could keep waking up throughout the night, while if it’s too hot, the chances of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) increase.
As scary as it sounds, it’s comforting to know that a simple room thermometer can provide that added layer of security and keep the baby at the perfect temperature. Some baby room thermometers come with a handy night light which, in addition to cheering up the nursery with a soft glow and providing a little security to the wee one, changes colour according to the temperature so all you have to do it glance at the baby monitor to know if the room is getting too warm or too cold. In addition, some of the best baby monitors feature a temperature reader too.
Be aware that placing the nightlight/thermometer or the monitor near a window or radiator can skew the readings so it’s always best to put it as close to the baby’s cot as possible to get the most accurate reading.
READ NEXT: The best running buggies to buy
Baby bath thermometers
To help prevent putting your delicate little soft-skinned angel in a bath with water that is either a little too warm or a little too cold, and not just right, as it should be for their royal highnesses, a simple bath thermometer is extremely useful. These waterproof gadgets either stick to the side of the bath or float in it like a toy, are more accurate than your elbow and are easy to read through splashes and bubbles. Colourful models can attract the baby’s attention too so that you can scrub that grubby little neck in peace.
How we test baby thermometers
As parents ourselves, we know how helpful a reliable review can be when making a buying decision – especially when it comes to baby equipment. This is the reason our baby product reviews are conducted by journalists who are also parents. In the case of baby thermometers, this allows our reviewers to put each product through its paces in a real-life setting, and make judgements about ease of use, range of readings offered, and a product’s value for money.
We consider a wide range of baby thermometers, from those for testing the temperature of the bath water or a bedroom, to those designed to read a baby’s body temperature via the armpit, ear, or forehead. We also took into consideration each thermometer’s accuracy (comparing them with other thermometers), design, ease of use, price and extra features offered.