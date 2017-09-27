Best baby thermometer 2024: Get our favourite, tried and tested thermometers cheaper on Amazon

If your baby’s temperature is extremely high and does not come down with paracetamol or ibuprofen at the paediatrician’s suggestion, call an ambulance. If the baby is under 8 weeks old and has a high fever, call an ambulance immediately. In every scenario, ensure that the baby is getting plenty of fluids, is wearing minimal clothing, and do not try to cool the child down by way of ice baths, fans, or cold compresses. Here’s a helpful list of dos and don’t from the NHS for you to bookmark for when/if your child has a high temperature.

What types of baby thermometers are available?

There are many different types of baby thermometers available to buy so you can be forgiven for feeling inundated when looking through all of them for the first time. Below we cover the main types and what they’re useful for to aid you in the selection process.

In-ear baby thermometers

Most doctors use a digital in-ear thermometer to measure infant temperatures as it is quick, painless, does not require the child to sit still for hardly any time at all, and gives an accurate reading of the child’s body temperature. At-home versions of ear thermometers are widely available and can be used with care even on small babies.

Forehead baby thermometers

A popular alternative is an infrared baby forehead thermometer. These give a temperature reading from the child’s forehead without physical contact, which is great for when they’re sleeping or wriggling around. Be sure to follow the instructions, especially regarding the correct distance to take a reading for an accurate result.

Armpit baby thermometers

Another option is a usually affordable and simple armpit thermometer; the NHS particularly recommends these for newborns as they’re user-friendly, comfortable and safe. Most of these types of thermometers can be used as both oral and armpit thermometers, and can even be used under the chin.

Multi-use baby thermometers

Armpit baby thermometers are what we call multi-use thermometers, and in addition to the mouth and under the chin, can even be used in the… up the… well… rectally. This is actually common practice in the USA and actually recommended for children up to 3 years old by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Thankfully, the NHS doesn’t suggest anything like that for us. In any event, and as with anything that babies put in their mouths, these thermometers will need to be sterilised — very well — before each use which is why it’s advised to use a thermometer under an armpit or chin for the first couple of months.

Baby room thermometers

In order to keep the baby at the optimal, safest, and most comfortable temperature at all times, a room thermometer is a must. According to the Lullaby Trust, a room temperature of between 16˚C and 20°C is comfortable for a baby, meaning you only need to wrap them in light bedding or an age-appropriate sleeping bag in a cosy room like this. Outside of these temperatures, the baby could be too cold or too hot; too cold and the baby could keep waking up throughout the night, while if it’s too hot, the chances of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) increase.

As scary as it sounds, it’s comforting to know that a simple room thermometer can provide that added layer of security and keep the baby at the perfect temperature. Some baby room thermometers come with a handy night light which, in addition to cheering up the nursery with a soft glow and providing a little security to the wee one, changes colour according to the temperature so all you have to do it glance at the baby monitor to know if the room is getting too warm or too cold. In addition, some of the best baby monitors feature a temperature reader too.

Be aware that placing the nightlight/thermometer or the monitor near a window or radiator can skew the readings so it’s always best to put it as close to the baby’s cot as possible to get the most accurate reading.

Baby bath thermometers

To help prevent putting your delicate little soft-skinned angel in a bath with water that is either a little too warm or a little too cold, and not just right, as it should be for their royal highnesses, a simple bath thermometer is extremely useful. These waterproof gadgets either stick to the side of the bath or float in it like a toy, are more accurate than your elbow and are easy to read through splashes and bubbles. Colourful models can attract the baby’s attention too so that you can scrub that grubby little neck in peace.

How we test baby thermometers

As parents ourselves, we know how helpful a reliable review can be when making a buying decision – especially when it comes to baby equipment. This is the reason our baby product reviews are conducted by journalists who are also parents. In the case of baby thermometers, this allows our reviewers to put each product through its paces in a real-life setting, and make judgements about ease of use, range of readings offered, and a product’s value for money.

We consider a wide range of baby thermometers, from those for testing the temperature of the bath water or a bedroom, to those designed to read a baby’s body temperature via the armpit, ear, or forehead. We also took into consideration each thermometer’s accuracy (comparing them with other thermometers), design, ease of use, price and extra features offered.