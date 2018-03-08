The best sunscreens you can buy

How to choose the best sunscreen for you

It’s all about the SPF, which stands for ‘sun protection factor’. A product’s SPF rating indicates the level of protection it provides against ultraviolet B radiation (UVB), which is the main cause of sunburn. The scale runs from two to 50+, with the latter being the strongest form of UVB protection available. To put that into context, SPF15 sunscreen blocks around 93% of UVB radiation, while SPF50+ blocks around 98%. The British Association of Dermatologists recommends you use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

The level of sun protection offered is, of course, the most obvious difference between competing brands. However, there are also products designed to suit specific needs, such as sensitive skin, as well as formulas designed specifically for children. You can even get sun protection in a non-cream form, as a water, gel or oil formula. “Formulations have advanced so much – they’re no longer the thick, white, gloopy textures of old,” confirms Dr Munir Somji, chief medical officer of DrMediSpa. “Some are so advanced they may also contain ingredients that not only protect your skin but repair the skin barrier, hydrate, repair DNA and prevent premature ageing.”

READ NEXT: The best sunglasses to buy

What’s the difference between UVB and UVA rays?

The sun emits two types of ultraviolet radiation. UVA affects the skin’s elastin, leading to wrinkles and premature ageing (although it’s also linked to developing skin cancers). UVB is responsible for sunburn and can increase the risk of skin cancers, too. Certain sunscreens carry a UVA star rating from zero to five, which indicates how much UVA radiation they absorb, relative to UVB radiation. Don’t be alarmed if there isn’t a number on the bottle, though: the rating system was devised and is owned by Boots, so not all brands carry it.

The British Association of Dermatologists suggests that an SPF of 30 and a star rating of four out of five is “generally considered as a good standard of sun protection” (as long as this is paired with protective clothing and periods spent in the shade). The EU recommendation is that creams should offer UVA protection that’s at least a third of the SPF, so if you see a bottle with the letters UVA in a circle, you can be assured that it meets this minimum requirement. Sunscreens that offer strong protection against both UVB and UVA radiation are termed “broad spectrum” products.

READ NEXT: The best sunscreen for babies and infants

What ingredients should I look out for?

Sunscreens fall into two categories: chemical, which convert UV rays into heat, and physical (more commonly known as mineral sunscreens or “sun block”), which contain mineral ingredients such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to reflect the UV rays away. Chemical formulas tend to be thinner, so they’re easy to apply daily – although you should wait at least 20 minutes for the product to soak in before heading out into the sun. Physical sunscreens are less likely to clog pores, so they’re better for sensitive and blemish-prone skins, but they can rub off easily and may leave a white cast. Some sunscreens combine chemical and physical formulas for a belt-and-braces approach.