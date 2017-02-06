Best gaming keyboard: Our favourite mechanical and membrane keyboards for gamers

We get it. The best gaming keyboards often seem to be the ones that catch your eye with explosively colourful RGB lighting. But it isn’t all about looks: it’s far too easy to end up forking out for a keyboard that looks stunning in the photos but doesn’t offer any of the basics.

Don’t panic: we’re here to help. Choosing the best gaming keyboard is no different to choosing any other PC peripheral, in that you’ll need to work out how much you’re willing to spend, and then answer a few crucial questions. For example, do you want a mechanical keyboard? Do you need a num-pad? Do you often create Macros? And do you really need the most RGB-intensive product you can possibly find?

We’ll help you answer all of those questions (and many others). Further down, you’ll find our buying guide to choosing the best gaming keyboard for you. If you already know the basics, you’ll find our recommendations immediately below.