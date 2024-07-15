This TP-Link video doorbell is our top choice overall – and now it’s a Prime Day BARGAIN

Our favourite video doorbell overall, the TP-Link Tapo D230S1, is currently a lot cheaper for Amazon Prime Day

It’s safe to say we’re big fans of the TP-Link Tapo D230S1 video doorbell here at Expert Reviews, crowning it as our top choice overall and giving it five stars in our original review. Now it’s far cheaper for Amazon Prime Day at just £95, down from its usual price of £129.

As with all of the Amazon Prime Day deals this year, you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber to make the most of this sumptuous saving, but you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial via this link.

The TP-Link Tapo D230S1 shines without requiring a subscription. Key features include a 2K camera, two-way audio and colour night vision, making it ideal for home security. Unlike many competitors, it includes a loud chime and offers flexible installation options, from wall mounting to adhesive pads. While it doesn’t connect to traditional chimes or mains power, it pairs easily with Google Home and Alexa devices for extended coverage.

In his review, video doorbell expert Jonathan Bray praised its outstanding performance and value. With features such as smart detection for packages, humans and vehicles, as well as privacy zones, it’s a comprehensive choice for smart home integration. Additionally, the Tapo D230S1 offers reliable weather resistance, ensuring it works in conditions from rain to snow.

The intuitive Tapo app enhances the user experience with customisable settings and instant notifications, ensuring you’re always aware of activity at your doorstep. What’s more, the built-in microphone and speaker allow for clear, real-time communication with visitors, whether you’re home or away.

The Tapo D230S1 also boasts a wide 160-degree field of view, ensuring comprehensive coverage of your entrance area. Its sleek design is both modern and discreet, blending seamlessly with any home exterior.

TP-Link Tapo D230S1 was already an excellent buy at its previous price, which makes this deal unmissable if you’re in the market for some extra peace of mind. Just make sure you get in there before the Amazon Prime Day sale ends at midnight on Wednesday 17 July.