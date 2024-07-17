Vactidy Blitz V8 Pro review: A cheap but surprisingly effective cordless stick vacuum cleaner

Cheerios on carpet are usually easier, but here the V8 Pro fell foul of the tight angle between the extension wand and the collection bin. A blockage occurred after only collecting 50% of the Cheerios from the carpet. Although it looked like more had been collected, they were being held in the wand by the suction, and fell out all over the floor when I switched the vacuum off.

Flour was also surprisingly good on hard floor. The V8 Pro has a brush roller with both long soft bristles and rubber fins, and between the two they collected all but a few specs of flour that fell into the gaps between the tiles on my laminate floor. This mostly came up with the help of the crevice tool to concentrate the suction.

It dropped slightly below average when collecting flour off short pile carpet, though, managing to gather just under 86% of the spillage. Still, it’s not bad for a tricky substance on a tricky surface.

As you can see from the chart below, it fell short of the performance of any of the other affordable vacuums we’ve covered recently. However, it’s worth remembering that it’s cheaper than all these other models, and held its own in these practical tests surprisingly well.

Most cordless sticks do well collecting spilled pet hair. I use sweepings from a groomer’s floor and spread them out on both hard floor and carpet, rubbing them in where possible to provide the optimal challenge.

The Blitz V8 Pro scores below average in this test but not by much. It collected 97% of hair from carpet and 96% from hard floor. In both cases, most of the hair disappeared into the collection bin with little resistance, but there was more caught around the floor head when cleaning hard floor.