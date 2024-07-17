The five-star Shark Stratos IZ400UKT has never been discounted before, but Amazon has cleaned hundreds off for Prime Day

If you're looking for a powerful and efficient vacuum cleaner, this Prime Day Shark Stratos deal is unmissable – but hurry, it ends tonight

The supremely powerful Shark Stratos IZ400UKT vacuum cleaner fully deserved its £449 price tag when we reviewed it back in October and has never been discounted since, so we can hardly contain ourselves over Amazon’s Prime Day price: just £250, an amazing deal for one of the best vacuums we’ve ever tested.

In his review, our vacuum cleaner expert Andy Shaw called the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro IZ400UKT (to give this beauty its full name) “a dream of a vacuum cleaner” that performed as well as a top-end Dyson for half the price. Now Amazon has almost halved the price again, but only for a few more hours, because this discount ends at the stroke of midnight tonight, 17 July.

This special price is reserved for Prime members, but that includes anyone on the free 30-day Prime trial. Follow the link here to sign up, and remember you can always cancel before the trial ends.

Did the Shark Stratos IZ400UKT get a good review?

Our Shark Stratos IZ400UKT review lavished the vacuum with praise, giving it five stars out of five and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award.

In his review, tester Andy Shaw called the Stratos “a brilliant performer at a very attractive price”, even at its initial review price of £449.

What’s so good about the Shark Stratos IZ400UKT?

The Stratos blitzed through all our tests, including spillages of flour and Cheerios on carpet and hard floor. The Shark made short work of every one of them, and in the hard floor Cheerios test it beat the £770 Dyson Gen5detect.

Shark multi-surface floor head lets you attack different surfaces without having to switch heads while you vacuum.

Controls are simple, with an on and off switch and a button to cycle through the three power modes: Economy, Boost and Clean Sense IQ.

The new Clean Sense IQ technology detects how dirty your floor is and adjusts power settings to suit.

The Stratos even leaves a pleasant scent lingering around the house when the cleaning is finished, thanks to its anti-odour cartridge that fits into a slot on the floor head and releases a floral whiff that most people will find more pleasant. Of course, you can ditch the cartridge if you’re not a perfume fan.

Weight is evenly spread between the floor head and the vacuum unit, so the cleaner isn’t hard to manoeuvre and doesn’t fall over when you let go.

Battery life is good. At full power it lasted 10mins 47secs in our tests, but in Economy mode it lasted nearly as long as the much more expensive Dyson Gen5detect.

Are there any disadvantages to this Shark Stratos IZ400UKT deal?

We’re struggling to find drawbacks to this deal. There are more powerful vacuum cleaners, such as the Dyson mentioned above, which narrowly surpasses the Stratos on suction strength and battery life. But even at its full price, the Stratos is half the price of the Dyson.

How has the Shark Stratos IZ400UKT’s price changed over time on Amazon?

When we reviewed the Shark Stratos IZ400UKT in October it cost £449, but its Amazon price quickly settled to £430. It stayed there until Prime Day.

This is the first time we’ve seen this vacuum discounted, so it’s likely to jump back to its usual price immediately after Prime Day.

