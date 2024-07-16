The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max is one of our favourite robot vacuums, and Amazon has sliced off more than half its price for Prime Day

We've tested dozens of vacuum cleaners and this is one of our five-star faves – now slashed to its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day

The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max is one of the best vacuum cleaners we’ve ever tested, with our senior home editor Danielle Amato giving it the maximum five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award when it cost a full £270. Now squeezed to a bargain £110 for Amazon Prime Day, this powerful little robovac is better value than ever.

Deals like this don’t come along often, and hurry – the sale ends at midnight on Wednesday 17 July, and there’s no guarantee this deal won’t sell out well before then.

Did the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max get a good review?

In our testing , we gave the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max the maximum five stars out of five and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest accolade we can bestow on a product or service.

The RoboVac also features in our roundup of the best robot vacuums 2024 as the best budget robot vacuum – even at its full price of £270.

What’s so good about the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max?

The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max is small (72mm tall) and un-showy, but it packs a serious sucking punch. In our tests, its 2,000Pa suction power made quick work of various surfaces including hard floors and grubby pile carpet.

The RoboVac offers well above average battery life, a large 0.6l capacity and quiet operation, including when it’s sucking with all its might at its highest setting.

We also liked the RoboVac 15C Max’s “BoostIQ” smart settings that see it switch between power modes automatically as it moves across different surfaces.

In our tests, it vacuumed for up to 100 minutes before needing charging. When it’s finished, it makes its own way back to the charging station and docks itself.

The vacuum has a good smartphone app for remote control and supports Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can tell it what to do from anywhere in the house.

Are there any disadvantages to this Eufy RoboVac 15C Max deal?

The RoboVac 15C Max does lack a few bells and whistles that you’d find on more expensive robot vacuums, such as room mapping.

How has the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max’s price changed over time on Amazon?

When we reviewed it, the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max retailed for £270.

Argos and AO currently sell the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max for £169

Amazon has dropped its price to £150 in the past, but £110 is its lowest ever.

Where can I find more vacuum cleaner deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

We spend hours trawling Amazon’s virtual shelves during Prime Day to bring you the best deals on our favourite and most highly-rated products. Read this article to find out more about how we choose the best vacuum cleaners you can buy.

