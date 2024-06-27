Tefal X-Force Flex 15.60 Pet & Car review: A cordless stick vacuum cleaner that sucks harder than a Dyson

In use, the cleaner is relatively comfortable to hold with the wand and floor head attached. As I’ve mentioned, when it’s in Auto mode, the suction is increased when it’s on carpet and decreased on hard floor. This is useful for picking up dirt but I found it a little too powerful on carpet, with the suction adding a layer of resistance to the movement. It also tended to pick up smaller mats that didn’t have enough weight to keep them in place. You can counteract this by lowering the suction manually but I would have preferred to have the suction power moderated more appropriately when it’s in its automated setting.

The powerful suction is of particular interest, though, as I touched upon at the start of this review. According to my measurements, the suction of the Tefal X-Force Flex 15.60 is more powerful than the suction on Dyson’s most powerful cordless stick, the Dyson Gen5detect, at the point that it cuts out. This doesn’t tell the whole story, as both vacuums shut down when they meet this amount of suction resistance, but the Tefal’s ability to marginally surpass the Dyson, which costs significantly more, is nothing to be sniffed at. It’s all the more impressive when compared to the suction of other rivals.

Having powerful suction is one thing, but it’s not much use if the battery doesn’t last long enough to use it. While the 15.60 appears to suck as hard as a Dyson, it can’t maintain that level of power for even half as long. In my tests, the Dyson Gen5detect can maintain full power for 12mins 42secs. The Tefal, meanwhile, can’t make it past the six-minute mark.

You could argue that you shouldn’t need to run a vacuum on its highest setting for that long – it’s not intended for everyday cleaning but for when you need that extra blast of power. However, using this model on its highest setting for a few minutes isn’t going to leave you with much run time for anything else.

In Eco mode, it lasts a considerable time. Here there were more than 70 minutes on my stopwatch before it conked out, which is 15 minutes longer than the Dyson Gen5detect. You’ll have to manually select this or only vacuum hard floor to get the most out of it, but there aren’t many cordless sticks that can keep running for longer than an hour.

In handheld mode, it’s a little on the heavy side for use at arm’s length, but it performed well with its attachments. Removing the clip-on elements such as the extension wand and the powered attachments is simple, as is pushing them back in again. Having dusting brushes integrated into every join is a good time saver too, as you’ll never need to dig a dusting attachment out when you need it.

Although the device can’t stand upright without support when the handheld unit is connected to the extension wand, the wand can be locked into an upright position on the floor head. This means that when you remove the heavy main unit, the wand will stay upright without you needing to find somewhere to lean it.