Dyson V11 vs Shark Stratos IZ400UKT: Which is the best sub-£500 vacuum?

If you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner, with a budget of between £400 and £500, then there are plenty of options available. However, you might find yourself drawn to a model from one of the two biggest brands in cordless stick vacuums: Dyson or Shark.

Dyson’s prices are notoriously high and, at the time of writing, you can pay as much as £850 for the latest Dyson Gen5detect. However, if you’re prepared to compromise on a few of the most advanced features, the latest versions of Dyson’s older models still offer remarkable cleaning power at a significantly more affordable price.

Here, we look at the Dyson V11. The latest iteration – the Dyson V11 Total Clean model – comes with a full selection of Dyson accessories, including both the anti-tangle Motorbar and Fluffy floor heads, and costs £500. Dyson hasn’t changed the exterior design that much since launch, so this model of the V11 is a great opportunity to pick up a more affordable Dyson.

Dyson isn’t the last word in vacuuming, though; Shark has a range of models that undercut Dyson’s prices and undermine its dominance. The Stratos collection sits at the top of Shark’s range of vacuum cleaners, and the Shark Stratos IZ400UKT (the Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum, to give it its full name) currently costs £430 when purchased direct from Shark. This model only comes with one floor head, but as you’ll soon learn, this isn’t really an issue.

Dyson V11 vs Shark Stratos IZ400UKT: Floor heads

If we had to pick out one key difference between the cordless stick vacuum cleaners of Dyson and Shark, it would be the floor heads.

All Dysons come with the Motorbar floor head, which has been recently updated with anti-tangle functionality, to stop hair becoming caught up in the roller. This is a carpet expert, with a brush roller that spins rapidly, flicking the dirt out of carpet and catapulting it into the path of the Dyson’s powerful suction.

Some Dysons, including most versions of the V11, also come with its Fluffy floor head. The roller on this option is entirely covered in fine, felt-like hair, interspersed with rows of very fine brush – and it’s brilliant on hard floors.

Both floor heads are superb at what they do. However, when moving between areas of carpet and hard floor, you have to upend the Dyson vacuum cleaner and remove the floor head to replace it with the other one. This isn’t difficult, but it’s a faff.

This is where Shark’s Duo Clean floor head comes into its own. This has both types of roller in a single floor head, so you don’t have to swap them around when you move from carpet to hard floor and back again.

The soft roller for hard floors sits at the front of the floor head, so you benefit from the same larger particle collection that you do with Dyson’s Fluffy roller. With a regular roller behind it, however, it also performs well on carpet.

Winner: Shark Stratos IZ400UKT

There’s no denying that Dyson’s system is about as good as floor cleaning gets. In our tests, the V11 picked up a full 100% of the test substances we placed in front of it. However, having to switch between floor heads to get a perfect clean is slightly annoying.

Shark’s Duo Clean system puts both rollers in a single floor head so you don’t have to switch. It’s just as good on hard floors and almost as good on carpet, with this model still clearing 99% of our tests. Bringing this level of cleaning ability to a single floor head is a clear win for Shark.