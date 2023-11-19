Expert Reviews

This is the Dyson deal to buy this Black Friday, according to our experts

Deals
Dyson V15 detect product image with expert reviews approved deal logo-best black friday dyson deals-live

Black Friday is the best time to pick up some serious Dyson deals, including on award-winning vacuums

Dyson deals don’t get much better than these Black Friday bargains. For a limited time, you can get the company’s V15 Detect Absolute (was £700, now £550), V11 (was £430, now £350) and V8 Absolute (was £400, now £270) cordless vacuums for far less than their usual prices via John Lewis. And we’re big fans of all three here at Expert Reviews so you really can’t go wrong – although one in particular stands out.

Dyson Black Friday deals

Dyson V8 Absolute Now £270, was £400View deal
Dyson V11Now £350, was £430View deal
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Now £550, was £700View deal

The Dyson V8 Absolute is the cheapest option, at just £270. And we were impressed by its power when we tested it, with it scooping up 95% of fine powder in a single pass and transitioning seamlessly to carpet during our in-depth tests – and all with a 40-minute battery life. But it’s the V11 that offers the best value proposition of these deals, according to our experts, building on the V8’s strong foundation with much more suction power, a 60-minute battery life and greater versatility – but at a much lower price than the V15.

If your budget can stretch to it, the premium V15 Detect Absolute is the newest and most advanced, and now more accessible thanks to a rare £150 discount. It features three innovative motorised heads.

Expert Reviews has recognised the excellence of three models: both the V8 Absolute and V11 received perfect five-star ratings and coveted Recommended awards, while the V15 Detect Absolute also bagged a Recommended award with four stars.

In short, these models, now at ultra-low prices for Black Friday, represent a brilliant investment for those looking to enhance their cleaning routine with a reliable, powerful and versatile cordless vacuum. Just keep in mind that Dyson deals as good as this won’t last forever!

