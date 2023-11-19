This is the Dyson deal to buy this Black Friday, according to our experts

The Dyson V8 Absolute is the cheapest option, at just £270. And we were impressed by its power when we tested it, with it scooping up 95% of fine powder in a single pass and transitioning seamlessly to carpet during our in-depth tests – and all with a 40-minute battery life. But it’s the V11 that offers the best value proposition of these deals, according to our experts, building on the V8’s strong foundation with much more suction power, a 60-minute battery life and greater versatility – but at a much lower price than the V15.

If your budget can stretch to it, the premium V15 Detect Absolute is the newest and most advanced, and now more accessible thanks to a rare £150 discount. It features three innovative motorised heads.