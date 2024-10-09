These Prime Day vacuum deals cost less than the cheapest Dyson – and offer great cleaning power

There’s no denying that Dyson makes great vacuums. We’ve reviewed several of the brand’s best vacuum cleaners, with models ranging from the Dyson V8 Animal, to the powerful Dyson V11 Outsize and new Dyson V15 Detect Submarine receiving five stars rating from our expert.

However, while these vacuum cleaners earned high scores thanks to their powerful cleaning abilities, clever designs and versatility, they’re also pretty expensive. And, arguably, with Dyson, some of the price comes from the fact that you’re paying for the brand name.

Even on offer, the current cheapest Dyson, the V8 Absolute, is still £250, with the least expensive full price offering being the £280 corded Dyson Ball Animal. Cleaning power or no cleaning power, for many people, this is simply too expensive. For day-to-day use, there are a swathe of cheaper vacuum cleaners that will get the job done, even if they’re not quite as powerful as a Dyson. Keep reading below to see our round-up of tried-and-tested options, all of which are on sale for Prime Day and all of which are cheaper than even the cheapest Dyson.