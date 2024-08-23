Hisense C1 review: It’s time to embrace cubism

Hisense C1 review: What do you get for your money

The Hisense C1 has a list price of £1,999 but was available for closer to £1,599 at the time of writing. This still puts it in reasonably premium territory by the standards of the casual projector market, by which I mean projectors likely to be used for special occasions rather than being permanently installed in a dedicated home theatre room.

Rivals for that sort of money include the BenQ X3100i (£2,099), which is the bigger, brighter sibling of the BenQ X500i and a particularly good pick for gamers. The Epson TW9400 is an excellent dedicated home theatre projector that will set you back £2,299, while the Optoma UHD35ST (£1,299) is well worth a look if you’ve got a smaller budget. Given the quality and variety of the competition, the C1 really is going to have to deliver the goods to make its mark.

It starts this process in spectacular style with a unique roughly cubic design that looks great in any setting. Much of the C1’s 245 x 179 x 216mm (WDH) frame is clad in a fetching blue-silver brushed metal finish. This is only broken by an attractively integrated vertical grille effect over the bottom quarter of the front edge and perforations on each side. Between them, they provide egress for both the projector’s cooling fans and unusually powerful 2 x 10W, Dolby Atmos-capable speaker system.