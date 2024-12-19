Acer Aspire Vero 16 (2024) review: A solid laptop that’s greener than most

Of course, eco-credentials are not of much value if the basic product isn’t good enough to lure buyers away from more conventional products and that, sadly, was the case with the Acer Vero 15, a laptop hamstrung by a very poor display that made it hard to recommend. Fortunately, the Vero 16 is an altogether more capable machine.

Acer Aspire Vero 16 (2024) review: Price and competition

Configuration tested: Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, Intel Graphics iGPU, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD, 16in, 60Hz, 1,920 x 1,200 IPS display; Price when reviewed: £999

The new Vero comes in three flavours. Two are built around the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU and come with either 1TB or 2TB of SSD storage, while the third runs on the Core Ultra 5 125U processor and has 512GB of storage. They are currently selling for £899, £1,000 and £799 respectively.

Given that all three models are identical bar the CPU and storage, that the performance difference between the 125U and 155U is rather narrow and that a perfectly decent 1TB SSD can be picked up for £50 – the Vero 16 has two 2280 SSD mounts – I’d suggest the cheapest model is the obvious choice, although Acer has sent us the top-of-the-range machine to review.

From an environmental viewpoint the new Acer Vero doesn’t have any direct competition but here are three potential alternatives to consider if saving the planet isn’t on your to-do list.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is a direct competitor of the Vero 16 as a basic laptop running on a U-series Core Ultra CPU. At the right price, the Galaxy Book 4 can make sense but the drab screen and 720p webcam are hard to forgive at Samsung’s £1,099 asking price

The Arc 530M model of the Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9I that I tested seems to have shuffled off this mortal coil, but you can pick one up with an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU for just £738 at the time of writing and it comes with a good 144Hz Full HD display. As a cheap general-purpose laptop with some gaming credentials, it’s a tough act to beat