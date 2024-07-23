How to sow grass seed for brilliant lawn results

A beautiful lawn starts with the smallest seed. By following these steps, you can effectively choose and sow the right grass seed to grow a lush, healthy lawn.

What is the best grass seed?

“The type of grass seed is really important”, explains the ‘Garden Ninja’ Lee Burkhill, award-winning horticulturist and presenter on BBC1’s Garden Rescue. To work out which grass seed you need, you have to consider factors such as:

local climate

soil type

sunlight or shade

foot traffic and usage

how you want your lawn to look

Happily, most grass seeds are a mixture of varieties. That means you can find the right balance of looks and toughness for your requirements, whether you’re hoping for a lush lawn, a hard-wearing football pitch or just some improvement in an otherwise patchy mess.

“Any utility lawn mix is fine if your garden is free-draining and sunny,” says Lee Burkhill. But there are a few things to look out for. For example, general all-purpose seeds may lead to a patchy lawn if they don’t contain species like Festuca trachyphylla (hard fescue) or Poa supina (bluegrass) which can stand being in the shade. And, particularly if you have kids or pets, you’ll need a hardwearing ryegrass that can stand up to being trampled (or worse).

Burkhill also advises caution over the amount of work that goes into a perfectly manicured lawn: “Ornamental lawn seeds are saved for people who obsess over their lawns and can give them the weekly maintenance they need, so avoid them unless you want to become a lawn care pro.”

If you’re looking to fix dead or worn patches, Paul Hicks, product manager at STIHL, suggests using a quick-fix repair kit with a blend of seedling soil and grass seed: “Ideally, this would be the same mix used for your lawn in the first place.”

To make sure you choose the right option, check out our guide to the best grass seeds for your garden for more.

What type of soil do you have?

Your soil conditions will affect the type of seed you need. For a DIY soil test, fill a jam jar and give it a good shake. Then leave it to settle and you can determine the type of soil that you have based on the results. Alternatively, you might ask around to find out what kind of soil you have in your area – ask a local gardener, enquire at your local garden centre or join local communities and Facebook groups to discuss the soil conditions.

Clay soil generally locks in water and is rich in nutrients that plants need. Sandy or stony soils tend to let water drain through, which makes them likely to be drier. Loam soil is a mix of sand, silt and a minimal amount of clay, making it great for grass.

When to sow grass seed

“The best time to sow grass seed is in April, when the weather is better and your soil has warmed up,” says Lee Burkhill. “Sowing any earlier usually reduces the speed of germination as the ground is too cold and wet.”

Burkhill warns to avoid sowing seed in the heat of the summer as keeping the seed moist will be near impossible. If you’ve missed the spring, wait until September and October instead, as planting in the autumn gives seedlings a chance to establish before the cold winter weather kicks in.

