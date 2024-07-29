How to repair a lawn

How do I repair brown or yellow grass?

Brown or yellow grass is a strong indicator of insufficient water, meaning it’s a common sight in the summer months. Luckily, grass is surprisingly resilient and can recover from turning brown, usually taking a few weeks once the weather cools and there’s more rainfall. To hurry the process along, you can try the following:

Be mindful of your mowing schedule , mowing less often and with a raised cutting height to encourage deeper rooting.

, mowing less often and with a raised cutting height to encourage deeper rooting. Mulch your grass clippings back into the lawn to increase moisture content – a mulch lawn mower is perfect.

How do I reseed bare and thinning patches of grass?

If you have bare or damaged patches in the lawn, the best solution is to reseed those areas with new grass seed. To do this, spread the grass seed over the prepared soil with either your hand or a seed spreader and gently rake it in. Roll the soil gently by pressing down with your feet until there’s a light covering of soil above the new seeds. Finally, water your new seeds with a rain-like shower from your hose or watering can.

If the lawn is patchy all over, it’s better to simply reseed the entire lawn rather than working on individual patches. We’ve written at length about how to seed a lawn and how to choose the right grass seed here, too.

Alternatively, you can lay a piece of turf over the problem patch, which can either be cut from another part of the lawn or purchased as new turf. For this method, you’ll need to cut around the edges of your damaged patch, dig beneath the damage and lift it as a layer. Prepping the soil is crucial to ensure you’ll be laying new turf down on a suitable base: lightly dig it over, work in some new topsoil and firm it down before laying the new turf on top and firming that down, too.

It’s worth noting that laying down a new piece of turf is the quicker method, but it’s much more expensive than sowing grass seeds from scratch.

Fertilise, then water the lawn

Once all your repairs are complete, it’s time for lawn fertiliser. David explains: “Feeding the lawn is crucial after any renovation or repair work. Grasses undergo stress during these periods, so providing quality plant food ensures their optimal health.”

Cassie adds that using lawn feed in the spring “encourages strong new, dark green growth, ready for increased use over the summer.”

Importantly, any reseeded areas of lawn need to stay damp for the first few weeks. Depending on the time of year, this may mean watering lightly one to three times each day. For young lawns, make sure not to overwater as this can cause shallow rooting – a sprinkler is ideal for providing adequate water.

Mow the grass

While it may seem counterintuitive for those dealing with a thinning or bare lawn, mowing the grass is actually a fantastic way to help bring the lawn back to life and grow thicker. Cassie tells us: “Once your lawn has had a few weeks of new growth, you can give it its first mow of the year – as long as the weather isn’t wet or frosty.”

New growth that’s reached a height of around 10cm is ready for mowing, as it will be hardy enough to cope with being cut.