We can’t believe this rare Amazon Prime Day deal on the five-star M2 Apple MacBook Air laptop

The five-star M2 Apple MacBook Air (2022) is down to its lowest ever price this Prime Day

Big discounts on Apple products don’t come along very often and they tend to be relatively small when they do. However, this Amazon Prime Day deal is a big exception: the M2 Apple MacBook Air (2022) with 256GB of storage is now available for £849, down from its average price of £1,010. This deal makes it the cheapest it’s ever been.

Bear in mind that you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of this stellar saving, if you haven’t already signed up. However, the retail giant is offering a free 30-day trial of the service, and you can sign up quickly via this link.

As our laptop expert Jonathan Bray wrote in our in-depth M2 MacBook Air review, this laptop is ideal for students, professionals and anyone needing a reliable and sleek device for everyday use. It features a stunning 13.6in Liquid Retina display, offering bright and vibrant visuals.

With Apple’s second-generation M2 chip, it delivers superb performance for both everyday tasks and more demanding duties, making multitasking and running intensive applications smoother and faster.

The laptop also impressed with its silent, fanless design and robust battery life, capable of lasting up to 18 hours on a single charge. Its redesigned flat profile and lighter weight enhance its portability, while the return of MagSafe charging adds convenience.

Meanwhile, the enhanced quad-speaker audio system, 1080p FaceTime HD webcam and improved keyboard and trackpad make it an even more appealing choice.

However, this exceptional deal on the M2 Apple MacBook Air will only last until the end of the Amazon Prime Day sale at midnight on Wednesday 17 July, so make sure you get in there as soon as possible.