Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 15in vs Asus Vivobook S15: Five-star Copilot+ laptops go head-to-head

A new breed of laptops is coming. Numerous Copilot+ machines stuffed with AI features and with battery life promising to blow other Windows laptops out of the water are being released this year and I’ve already reviewed two of them: the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (15in) and the Asus Vivobook S15.

I’ve been highly impressed with both so far. They’re fast, great value and – most importantly – battery life is brilliant, with both managing 17 hours of local video playback in our tests. The question is, with both machines so darned good, which should you choose? After testing both thoroughly, I’ve pitted them against each other in some key categories to see which is best.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 15in vs Asus Vivobook S15: Design & ergonomics

I’d be happy to own either of these laptops. I love the feel of the keyboard on both and the touchpad works reliably on each machine as well. However, the Surface Laptop 7’s haptic touchpad just about edges it for me. It’s just as easy to click across the entire surface of the pad and the click is lighter as well. Plus, if you prefer to tap or swipe the screen that’s a win for the Microsoft laptop, as the Asus does not support touch.

As far as looks go, it’s the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 all the way thanks to its clean lines and minimalist appearance. The Vivobook is a more traditional Windows laptop; it looks fine from above but flip it over and the proliferation of vents, large rubber feet and panels rules it out for those who care about aesthetics.

However, the Asus wins out if you value portability and light weight above looks. Not only is it slimmer than the Surface Laptop 7 (at 16mm versus 18.3mm), but it’s smaller in terms of its overall volume and 240g lighter than the Microsoft machine.

When it comes to serviceability, there is only one winner. The Surface Laptop 7 is an absolute doddle to get into: all you need to do is clip out the four rubber feet, unscrew four T5 Torx screws and unclip the magnetic base.

Once you’re in, everything is neatly labelled with the number and type of screws you need, and easily accessible for removal and replacement. The Asus Vivobook, in contrast, is a much tougher thing to get into, with the base firmly clipped into place and requiring a pry tool to pop off.

Winner: Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 15in – for its sleeker looks and its superior repairability