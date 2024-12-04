How much does it cost to run a fan?

How much does a Dyson fan cost to run?

The running cost of a Dyson fan will depend on the model you choose.

The Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan is remarkably energy efficient considering its maximum output of 500 litres of air per second. Its wattage is just 56W, meaning that even if you had it on the highest setting for 10 hours, it would only cost around 14p – perfect for the hottest days and most humid nights.

As other Dyson fans, such as the HP09 (240W), can also function as air purifiers as well as fan heaters, it’s tricky to determine their energy usage for the fan alone. In this instance, investing in a plug-in power monitor, or an energy-monitoring smart plug, will help you keep tabs on the cost yourself.

How can you reduce fan running costs?

Due to their low wattage, most fans are fairly affordable to run, even for extended periods of time. However, there are ways to cut your bills even more.

“To further reduce the running costs of your fan, adjust the speed setting when the temperature is comfortable, and don’t forget to turn it off when you’re not in the room”, suggests Atit Chopra, product development director at Beldray. “We also advise keeping fan blades dust-free, to optimise their performance.” The same is also true for tower fans – keeping the vents clear of dust will help them run more efficiently.

As fans cool you down by helping the moisture to evaporate from your skin, they can run at a lower speed, and use less energy, when they’re nearby. So, you should position the fan where you’ll benefit from it most. For example, on your desk while you work, or directed towards where you’re sitting or sleeping, rather than on the other side of the room.

You should also use the right size of fan for the purpose: running a large fan will usually consume more power and be more expensive than using a smaller model.

Some fans also have a timer, allowing you to set them so they don’t run all night, or a remote, letting you turn them off without having to get up. You’ll always save money by turning them off.

Is a fan cheaper than air conditioning?

“Fans are inexpensive to run, more energy efficient, and cheaper than an air conditioning unit”, says Atit Chopra. But this is because, unlike air conditioning units, fans can’t actually reduce the temperature of a room.

Along with fans to draw air in and push it out, AC units include refrigeration to cool down the air, while a dehumidifier removes excess moisture. All of this requires far more energy than simple rotating blades, and portable air conditioning units can have a power rating anywhere from 1,110W to 3,000W. At 24.5p per kWh, an hour’s usage could cost between £2.72 and £7.35.

By contrast, given the low energy consumption, it will always be far cheaper to run a fan than an air conditioner, whether you have it on for an hour or all day.