How much does it cost to run a fan?
Whether pedestal, bladeless, desk or tower, will running a fan cause your energy bills to spike? We break down the average costs
On hot or humid days, a fan will bring a refreshing breeze to your desk, your spot in the shade or your bedroom while you slumber. You may even be using one of the best fans out of season to help dry out an area, cool off during an at-home workout or to counteract menopausal hot flushes.
When the odd hour of use turns into an all-day-all-night necessity, it’s easy to find yourself wondering how much energy your little wind machine is actually using. Or, if you have air conditioning, which would be cheaper for you to run? We spoke to experts from Russell Hobbs and Beldray about how much you can expect running a fan to cost, and how you can prevent your bills from soaring as much as the temperatures outside.
Is a fan expensive to run?
Working out how much it costs to run your fan starts with checking how much energy it will use on its top setting. A fan usually shows its maximum energy use in wattage and small desk fans may use as little as 15W, while large fans – especially those that sit on the floor – can use more than 100W on the highest power level.
Convert the wattage into kilowatts (divide by 1,000) to calculate a fan’s consumption in kilowatts per hour (kWh). Then compare that figure against how much you pay your energy supplier for a kWh of electricity. For example, running a 100W fan on maximum is equivalent to 0.1kW, assuming you pay 24.5p for a kWh of electricity, it would cost around 2p to run the fan on full for an hour.
Swap that 100W fan for one that uses 15 watts – 0.015kW – and you’d need to run it for 6 hours for it to cost roughly the same.
What type of fan uses less energy?
Generally, the smaller the fan blades, the less energy it will require to run, but it’s always a good idea to check the wattage.
“Indoor fans come in different sizes with varying functions depending on their usage and can be a cost-effective way to cool a room”, says Katie Holland, marketing manager for Russell Hobbs at Product Care Group. “The size of the fan will impact its efficiency in circulating air in a room, as well as its energy efficiency. A fan with bigger blades and higher rotations per minute will take less time to cool you down.”
The most common types of fans include:
- Pedestals and desk fans – these use rotating blades to circulate air and tend to be lower wattage than most other types of fan
- Tower fans – these fans draw air in and then push it out of the front, creating a targeted breeze. They can vary in wattage, but you may not have to use the highest setting often
- Large floor fans – these fans work in the same way as most desk and pedestal fans but sit directly on the floor. Thanks to their size and weight, they tend to require the most energy – around 100-110W
- Bladeless fans – these fans work by using a propeller to draw air in, then pushing it out through a design that increases pressure and airflow. While they are generally more expensive to buy, they are more efficient, often costing about half as much as a large bladed floor fan to run
“Tower fans and bladeless fans can be quieter than standard fans, especially if they have night or quiet mode features”, continues Katie. “This makes them great for bedroom use.”
How much does a Dyson fan cost to run?
The running cost of a Dyson fan will depend on the model you choose.
The Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan is remarkably energy efficient considering its maximum output of 500 litres of air per second. Its wattage is just 56W, meaning that even if you had it on the highest setting for 10 hours, it would only cost around 14p – perfect for the hottest days and most humid nights.
As other Dyson fans, such as the HP09 (240W), can also function as air purifiers as well as fan heaters, it’s tricky to determine their energy usage for the fan alone. In this instance, investing in a plug-in power monitor, or an energy-monitoring smart plug, will help you keep tabs on the cost yourself.
How can you reduce fan running costs?
Due to their low wattage, most fans are fairly affordable to run, even for extended periods of time. However, there are ways to cut your bills even more.
“To further reduce the running costs of your fan, adjust the speed setting when the temperature is comfortable, and don’t forget to turn it off when you’re not in the room”, suggests Atit Chopra, product development director at Beldray. “We also advise keeping fan blades dust-free, to optimise their performance.” The same is also true for tower fans – keeping the vents clear of dust will help them run more efficiently.
As fans cool you down by helping the moisture to evaporate from your skin, they can run at a lower speed, and use less energy, when they’re nearby. So, you should position the fan where you’ll benefit from it most. For example, on your desk while you work, or directed towards where you’re sitting or sleeping, rather than on the other side of the room.
You should also use the right size of fan for the purpose: running a large fan will usually consume more power and be more expensive than using a smaller model.
Some fans also have a timer, allowing you to set them so they don’t run all night, or a remote, letting you turn them off without having to get up. You’ll always save money by turning them off.
Is a fan cheaper than air conditioning?
“Fans are inexpensive to run, more energy efficient, and cheaper than an air conditioning unit”, says Atit Chopra. But this is because, unlike air conditioning units, fans can’t actually reduce the temperature of a room.
Along with fans to draw air in and push it out, AC units include refrigeration to cool down the air, while a dehumidifier removes excess moisture. All of this requires far more energy than simple rotating blades, and portable air conditioning units can have a power rating anywhere from 1,110W to 3,000W. At 24.5p per kWh, an hour’s usage could cost between £2.72 and £7.35.
By contrast, given the low energy consumption, it will always be far cheaper to run a fan than an air conditioner, whether you have it on for an hour or all day.