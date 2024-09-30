Levoit Pedestal Air Circulator Fan review: Take the heat out of summer days

This then screws into the slimmer, second section, which itself attaches to a heavy circular base. Everything is made from robust, matte white plastics and it all feels very solid once it’s put together, with the head oscillating smoothly upwards and downwards and/or from side to side. It doesn’t feel quite as premium as the Duux Whisper Flex or Whisper Essence, but it’s far from feeling like a budget knock-off.

You’ll find basic controls on a slim panel at the front, which also displays the current speed and, in the Eco mode, temperature. There’s space on the rear of the fan for a magnetically-mounted circular remote control, which gives you full control over mode and oscillation, along with speed up and speed down buttons.

Levoit Pedestal Air Circulator Fan review: What features and settings does it have?

The Pedestal Air Circulator Fan has 12 speed settings and four modes: Normal, Turbo, Eco and Sleep. Eco mode is really useful, adjusting the fan speed from 1 to 12 depending on the current temperature. It is preset in order to keep noise levels as low as possible, with the 11 and 12 speeds only kicking in once the ambient temperature hits over 30°C. However, you can tweak it manually and from there on, the fan will adjust speed every time the temperature increases or decreases by one degree. Sleep mode does a similar trick, but at lower speed settings and without the display turned on. Turbo, meanwhile, gives a slight speed boost and turns horizontal and vertical oscillation on.

On top of all this, you have adjustable oscillation levels, where you can cycle between 120, 90, 60 and 30 degrees of vertical oscillation and 90, 60 and 30 degrees of horizontal oscillation. There’s also a timer, switching the fan off after one to 12 hours, though there’s no way to set the fan to turn on after a specific period from standby.