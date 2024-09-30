Levoit Classic Pro Smart Tower Fan review: A 42in tower of cooling power

The Auto mode sets the fan speed according to the current temperature, keeping things nice and quiet when it’s not too hot. The Turbo mode adds some extra grunt at the expense of added noise, while switching oscillation on. Finally, the Advanced Sleep mode reduces the fan speed while turning off the display, but can still increase or decrease the fan speed as the room temperature ebbs and rises. The timer can’t switch the fan on from standby, but it can turn it off automatically after a period of one to 12 hours.

You can also use the fan through the VeSync smartphone app, which scores high for being easy to set up, with none of the connection issues I’ve seen on some other smart appliances. It’s also very slick and fully-featured. All modes are available and there’s a nifty slider to control the fan speed, and you can also schedule the fan to turn on and off, with specific settings for mode, oscillation, display and speed. You can even set up different schedules for individual days of the week.