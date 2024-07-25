VonHaus 2500952 6in desk fan review: Cheap and cheerful personal cooling

It stands at 267mm, or roughly 10.5in, tall on a base that’s 133mm in diameter, though the fan and protective grill are larger, measuring 166mm across. The plastics feel cheap and there’s a little flex in the light grey front cover, but this comes with an upside: at just 0.44kg with the batteries installed, this fan is about as light and portable as desk fans get.

Surprisingly, it’s also adjustable. The fan can tilt 5-degrees downwards and another 40-degrees upwards, while a little dial on the rear either locks it in place or allows it to oscillate through 30-degrees horizontally.