VonHaus 2500956 40in Tower Fan review: Big on airflow, big on value

Sleep mode, meanwhile, is a little odd. With most tower fans, this mode dims any displays and indicators, then starts at a medium-to-high speed setting that steadily drops lower over a couple of hours. VonHaus’s implementation works more like the natural mode, cycling between weak, medium and strong speeds. Again, I found that abrupt shifts in speed didn’t do much to help me drop off. In fact, they sometimes nudged me awake when snoozing lightly.

As the display dims automatically even in the standard mode, you’re better off just switching the fan to a slow speed and setting the off timer if you want to sleep.

While we’re on the subject, the timer works to turn the fan on in 1-8 hours time, if activated while the fan is off, or vice versa if activated while the fan’s on. If you want more detailed on/off scheduling options, you’ll need a more expensive and feature-rich cooler.