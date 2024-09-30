How much does double glazing cost?
We asked the experts to explain how double glazing can increase comfort, reduce heating bills and add value to your home
Double glazing is something we perhaps take for granted in modern properties, but when we encounter original single-glazed windows – typically in older, unrenovated buildings – the difference becomes crystal clear: single glazing is ineffective at insulation. One layer of glass leads to heat loss and increased energy bills. Single glazing also results in top-to-bottom condensation, which leads to moisture damage and potentially expensive repairs; and it lacks any kind of sound insulation, potentially affecting your quality of life, particularly if you live near a busy major road or a railway line.
Gregory Smith, PriceYourJob.co.uk’s property and construction expert, is on hand to give us the latest double glazing facts and figures and Jon McCrory, founder of Broadwalk Investments, shares his 14 years of property industry insight to explain how upgrading to double glazing can boost energy efficiency, reduce noise, increase security and even enhance your property’s value.
So, if you’re considering upgrading to double-glazed windows – and you really should – we’ll tell you everything you need to know to help you make your decision. Beforehand though, let’s first learn what double glazing actually is.
What is double glazing?
A double-glazed window consists of two panes of glass separated by a gap that’s filled with a gas – typically argon. Steve Bromberg, managing director of Express Bi-Folding Doors, breaks down the physics: “One of the reasons homes with single glazing can be so cold is because glass on its own is an excellent conductor of heat.”
But isn’t being an excellent conductor of heat a good thing? Not quite, as he explains: “While this might seem a good thing at first glance, what this actually means is that glass is terrible at retaining heat, allowing it to escape from your home.”
Steve tells us that, since gases don’t conduct heat as well as glass, the addition of the gap between the panes of glass in double glazing almost entirely solves this issue, acting as a thermal buffer. He continues, “In other words, cold air from the outside can’t cool down your window’s inside glass pane and vice versa, creating two distinct temperature zones between your home and its exterior that can’t interact with each other, meaning your home interior stays warmer for longer.”
What are the advantages of double glazing?
Double glazing’s main benefits are:
- Increased thermal efficiency, leading to lower heating costs
- Less condensation
- Reduced noise
- Enhanced security
- Increased home value
PriceYourJob.co.uk’s Gregory Smith weighs in: “The main advantage of double glazing over single glazing is the increased thermal efficiency. You’ll be able to retain more warmth inside the home which helps to reduce your heating costs and cut down on annoying draughts.”
Since double-glazed windows are warmer than their single-glazed counterparts, you’re less likely to have condensation form on the inside of your windows. This will help to prevent mould growth and avoid moisture-related damage to your window frames, especially if you have wooden frames.
If you live on a busy road, you’ll be no stranger to blaring horns and tyre screeches at all hours, so the potential reduction in noise is likely to be a huge incentive too.
The mechanics of modern double-glazed casement windows can also increase your level of home security thanks to their superior locking mechanisms, particularly when compared to original timber sash windows, for instance.
Lastly, Jon McCrory, founder of Broadwalk Investments, explains that there can be additional economic benefits: “Double glazing can enhance your property’s value by improving its energy efficiency rating, making it more attractive to potential buyers. Homes with double glazing often command higher prices, which we’ve observed in the market.”
What types of double glazing are there?
These are the most common types of window frames for double glazing:
- uPVC: This is generally an affordable and low-maintenance option.
- Aluminium: These frames are sleek and durable, but they do tend to be more expensive than uPVC frames.
- Wood: Often regarded as a sustainable choice with a classic look, these frames are particularly suitable for period properties, listed buildings and homes in conservation areas where the character or appearance of the neighbourhood must be preserved; however, they usually require far more up-keep than uPVC or aluminium frames.
Depending on the type of window frame construction, there will also be different window styles to consider:
- Casement: This is the most common window style, with one or two hinged panes that open outwards.
- Flush casement: This style is similar to original casement windows, but with a more clean-lined, contemporary look.
- Tilt-and-turn: These windows can be opened in two different ways, either swinging open fully or by tilting inwards.
- Sash: A more traditional, often expensive option, with panes that move up and down.
How much does double glazing cost?
The cost of double glazing for the average family home can range from £2,000 to £5,000 or more, with the difference in price depending on several factors, from frame material to size, not to mention the number of windows.
We asked PriceYourJob.co.uk’s property and construction expert, Gregory Smith, for some specifics. “Say you had two large, two small and three medium windows to replace, then it would cost around £2,400 to install standard double-glazed uPVC windows.”
However, if you’re looking for timber frames, you could expect to pay another £1,000 on top of that. He continues, “Should you fancy some on-trend black aluminium windows, you could easily pay around £3,800 for your double glazing. And if you opted for uPVC sash windows, instead of casement ones, your total cost could be nearer £4,400.” He also stressed that the size of your windows will affect the price, as well as the number of openings.
Gregory tells us that there are other options to consider too: using energy-efficient glazing. Examples include:
- ‘Low-E’ glass (low-emissivity glass – a type of glass with a microscopic coating that reflects heat, retaining warmth in the room in the winter and keeping heat out in the summer);
- Upgrading to warm edge spacer bars (these insulate the double glazed unit); and
- Having inert gas between panes instead of air. Any of these extras will increase your installation costs, but their benefits are likely to reduce your energy bills in the long run.
Can I install double glazing myself?
The short answer? No. You should always enlist a reputable FENSA- or CERTASS-certified installation company to complete the job safely and efficiently. It’s not just about trying to cut corners on the cost of labour either – Gregory tells us that windows must meet building regulations and be certified to ensure they’ve been properly installed and to comply with the law.
Double-glazed windows can help keep your home at a comfortable temperature and block out unwanted noise. Plus, they have the potential to reduce your energy bills over time, helping to offset your initial investment while also adding value to your property. They really are a worthwhile investment in your home, as well as your own well-being.