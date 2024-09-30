How much does double glazing cost?

Double glazing is something we perhaps take for granted in modern properties, but when we encounter original single-glazed windows – typically in older, unrenovated buildings – the difference becomes crystal clear: single glazing is ineffective at insulation. One layer of glass leads to heat loss and increased energy bills. Single glazing also results in top-to-bottom condensation, which leads to moisture damage and potentially expensive repairs; and it lacks any kind of sound insulation, potentially affecting your quality of life, particularly if you live near a busy major road or a railway line.

Gregory Smith, PriceYourJob.co.uk’s property and construction expert, is on hand to give us the latest double glazing facts and figures and Jon McCrory, founder of Broadwalk Investments, shares his 14 years of property industry insight to explain how upgrading to double glazing can boost energy efficiency, reduce noise, increase security and even enhance your property’s value.

So, if you’re considering upgrading to double-glazed windows – and you really should – we’ll tell you everything you need to know to help you make your decision. Beforehand though, let’s first learn what double glazing actually is.

What is double glazing?

A double-glazed window consists of two panes of glass separated by a gap that’s filled with a gas – typically argon. Steve Bromberg, managing director of Express Bi-Folding Doors, breaks down the physics: “One of the reasons homes with single glazing can be so cold is because glass on its own is an excellent conductor of heat.”

But isn’t being an excellent conductor of heat a good thing? Not quite, as he explains: “While this might seem a good thing at first glance, what this actually means is that glass is terrible at retaining heat, allowing it to escape from your home.”

Steve tells us that, since gases don’t conduct heat as well as glass, the addition of the gap between the panes of glass in double glazing almost entirely solves this issue, acting as a thermal buffer. He continues, “In other words, cold air from the outside can’t cool down your window’s inside glass pane and vice versa, creating two distinct temperature zones between your home and its exterior that can’t interact with each other, meaning your home interior stays warmer for longer.”

What are the advantages of double glazing?

Double glazing’s main benefits are:

Increased thermal efficiency, leading to lower heating costs

Less condensation

Reduced noise

Enhanced security

Increased home value

PriceYourJob.co.uk’s Gregory Smith weighs in: “The main advantage of double glazing over single glazing is the increased thermal efficiency. You’ll be able to retain more warmth inside the home which helps to reduce your heating costs and cut down on annoying draughts.”