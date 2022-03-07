Hive Thermostat Mini review: The smallest, cheapest smart thermostat

With the larger Hive Thermostat you can create a schedule on the thermostat itself and tap a button on the top edge of the thermostat to put your heating into a temporary boost mode. With the Mini, you can still perform all these functions but you have to do so via the Hive app on your phone or your tablet.

READ NEXT: The best smart thermostats to buy today

Hive Thermostat Mini review: Hive app and Hive heating plus

It’s a bit of an irritation to lose the boost feature on the Hive Mini as that’s something I’ve become accustomed to over the years but, once I’d got used to firing up the app to do it instead, it quickly became second nature.

Of course, that’s not all that the app allows you to do. At its most basic, the app allows you to turn your heating on and off from wherever you happen to be, whether you’re at home or out and about.

It also lets you implement schedules, which can be as simple or as complicated as you like. You do this by setting up any number of slots, each of which is assigned a start time, end time and a target temperature.

Out of the box, each day is divided into four slots, with the heating coming on first thing in the morning and last thing at night and going into frost protection mode in between. However, you can have as many slots as you want, set to any number of different temperatures. To make setup easier, once you’ve set up one day’s schedule, you can copy that schedule to other days of the week or you can set up each day individually if you like. Simple.