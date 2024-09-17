Are fan heaters expensive to run?

There are many times when you might reach for a fan heater: perhaps there’s a chill in the air but it’s not quite cold enough to turn on the central heating, or perhaps the room is just about warm enough but your toes still feel frosty. Maybe you have a conservatory or some other outside space that could use a shot of warmth before you venture in.

Whatever the reason, there’s always the worry that using a fan heater means using a lot of extra energy, meaning much bigger bills. Compared to other heating methods, such as electric heaters and oil-filled radiators, are fan heaters efficient? Or is there a cheaper way to keep toasty?

We’ve asked the experts to explain the highs and lows of fan heaters: how they work, how much running a fan heater costs on average and how they stack up against other heaters.