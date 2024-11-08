How to insulate a shed: Top tips and expert advice

Do you really need to insulate your garden shed? The answer will depend on what you want to use it for and what you plan on keeping in it.

If you want to use your shed as a comfortable home office, or just as somewhere to store garden equipment or a barbeque without having to worry about it rusting, you really ought to consider insulating it first. To find out what’s necessary for such a task, we spoke to Gregory Smith, a property and construction expert at PriceYourJob.co.uk, and Sam Jenkinson, head of marketing at Woodlands Home and Garden Group, to get their advice.