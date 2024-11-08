How to insulate a shed: Top tips and expert advice
Insulating your home is one thing - but do the same rules apply to your garden shed? We asked the experts, so you don’t have to
Do you really need to insulate your garden shed? The answer will depend on what you want to use it for and what you plan on keeping in it.
If you want to use your shed as a comfortable home office, or just as somewhere to store garden equipment or a barbeque without having to worry about it rusting, you really ought to consider insulating it first. To find out what’s necessary for such a task, we spoke to Gregory Smith, a property and construction expert at PriceYourJob.co.uk, and Sam Jenkinson, head of marketing at Woodlands Home and Garden Group, to get their advice.
Why insulate a shed?
Insulating a shed will reap these benefits:
Temperature regulation: Insulation will help to keep your shed cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter, preventing temperature spikes.
Moisture control: The likelihood of condensation is reduced, so items that are more vulnerable to damp – particularly electrical equipment, outdoor furniture and soft furnishings and tools – are better protected against mildew, mould and rust.
Increased usability: Insulating your shed can help turn it into a usable, multi-functional space – a home office, gym or studio – adding value to your home.
Energy-efficiency: Particularly for sheds that double as home offices, insulation will improve energy efficiency, reducing heat loss and energy consumption.
What types of shed insulation are there?
There are plenty of options when it comes to shed insulation. Some common methods to consider include:
Bubble wrap: Not to be confused with standard packing bubble wrap, this budget insulation is useful for limiting extremes of temperature and improving storage conditions.
Rockwool/mineral wool insulation: Great for controlling heat and humidity, it also makes an effective noise barrier.
Polyisocyanurate (PIR) insulation boards: Commonly used for roof, wall and floor insulation, PIR boards can be cut to size as required and are foil-backed to boost thermal properties.
Fibreglass: Easy to install and good at keeping its shape over time, though it can be compromised if it gets wet. It is important to note that fibreglass should be handled with care as it can be a skin irritant and harmful to lungs, if inhaled.
Plasterboard: Inexpensive with good thermal properties, plasterboard can be easily installed and won’t take up too much space in your shed.
READ NEXT: Best electric heater
Is shed insulation expensive?
Shed insulation can be an incredibly cost-effective home improvement. PriceYourJob.co.uk’s Gregory Smith tells us more: “With basic foil bubble wrap insulation costing around £3 to £4 per square metre and insulation boards costing around £20 per square metre, shed insulation isn’t expensive.”
Deciding which type of insulation is the right one for your shed requires considering what you want to achieve. As Gregory explains: “If it’s purely to help reduce extremes of hot and cold to improve storage conditions, then you probably don’t need anything too sophisticated.” Simple foil-backed bubble wrap would be adequate.
“However, if you’re planning to use your shed for home working or similar activities, then you might want to spend a bit more time and money on your insulation to make sure it keeps you warm and dry. This is especially important if you’re planning to install heating or electrics in your shed. For this, you should look for insulation with a higher R-value, so it performs better and keeps the warmth in.” In this scenario, Gregory suggests using foil-backed insulation boards, as well as a damp-proof membrane to help control moisture.
READ NEXT: Best dehumidifier
Tools you’ll need to insulate a shed
Here’s what you’ll typically need for the job:
- Tape measure
- Utility knife/scissors
- Sealant/staple gun
- Damp-proof membrane (if using)
- Plasterboard/plywood
- Insulation
In addition to these tools, when working with insulation, it’s important to wear protective clothing, eye protection, a dust mask and gloves as insulation materials – rockwool and fibreglass, in particular – are often skin, eye and lung irritants.
How long does it take to insulate a shed?
Insulating a shed is usually a quick and easy DIY task that can be completed in a day. However, it can take significantly longer if your shed needs some TLC before being insulated so, before you start, check for signs of damage:
- Window(s): Are there any broken or loose panes? Are the frames sound?
- Door: Does the door close securely? Are there any gaps around the frame? Is the door leaning?
- Roof: Does the roof leak? Pay close attention to any seams or overlaps in the roofing material in order to locate potentially compromised areas.
- Floor: Is there any obvious damage? Are there any holes? Again, pay close attention to any joins or overlaps in material to locate compromised areas.
Failing to address these issues before installing your shed insulation may negatively affect the efficacy of the insulation materials.
READ NEXT: Best oil-filled radiator
How to insulate a shed floor
Installing floor insulation can help retain as much as 40% of your shed’s heat. If you have an existing shed and don’t want to remove the original floor, you can try installing a “false floor” – it will be less expensive and time-consuming than taking out the entire floor and starting from scratch, but it will take away some of your headroom.
Sam Jenkinson, head of marketing at Woodside Home and Garden Group, explains the method:
- Measure and cut the breathable membrane to fit.
- Lay the breathable membrane over the floor.
- Cover this with a thin layer of plywood or carpet.
- If using plywood, fill in any gaps with sealant.
How to insulate a shed roof and walls
“Make sure to take into account that the best sheds come with roofing felt as standard, while shingles come as an optional extra that adds an extra layer of heat protection”, Sam continues. You’ll need to pre-measure the area you’re looking to insulate to make sure you buy the right amount of oriented strand board (OSB – a durable and versatile plywood alternative). There’s nothing worse than starting a job you can’t finish.
Here’s his most effective way of insulating shed walls and roofs:
- Measure the wall/roof panels.
- Cut the breathable damp-proof membrane to size.
- Staple the breathable membrane between wall/roof panels.
- Place the fibreglass on top of the membrane.
- Measure and cut the OSB to fit over each panel.
- Place the OSB over each panel.
- Fix the OSB in place.
Remember to leave a small gap around the ceiling’s edge to help prevent moisture build-up.
READ NEXT: Best energy supplier
What about heating?
“You can add heating to a shed, but it’s always best to insulate it first, so you’re not wasting energy trying to keep it warm”, Gregory explains. On top of running costs, you’ll need to factor in the cost of installing an electrical supply, if it’s not already there: “If you need an electricity supply running to your shed, this will cost upwards of £400, depending on the complexity of the wiring.”