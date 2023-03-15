Best infrared heater: The energy-efficient way to heat your space

With the ongoing energy crisis still in full swing, looking for smart ways to heat the home while saving on the cost has become a priority for many, and infrared heaters are at the forefront in this regard.

Unlike fan heaters, which heat the air by using a lot of electricity (while also blowing dust around the home), infrared heaters have no moving parts and, just like the sun, the heat they emit cuts right through the air to alight on objects in the room – be that a living thing or a solid item.

Since infrared heaters consume far less electricity than fan heaters, and even most oil-filled radiators, they’re quickly becoming a very popular – and hugely effective – choice for those trying to keep on top of their energy bills. There are several types of infrared heaters on the market, from simple panels you can hang on a wall or mount on a stand, to stone-based models that retain some heat even once they’ve been turned off.

We’ve put a variety of energy-efficient infrared heaters through their paces, to help you find the best model for you – and also offer our top picks of the best infrared heaters available to buy right now.

