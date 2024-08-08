Dyson vs Miele: Which vacuum cleaner should you choose?

Dyson vs Miele: Choosing a vacuum type

With such a wide range of vacuum cleaners available, one of the biggest decisions isn’t about brand, it’s about the type of vacuum cleaner you choose – and this could settle the Dyson vs Miele debate for you.

If you’re after a traditional upright corded cylinder vacuum, then Dyson has a range of options, while Miele, in the UK, has none. The arguments for choosing an upright vacuum are usually the larger-capacity dust bin and the cord, meaning that battery life isn’t a consideration. In this case, choose Dyson.

If you’re after a cylinder vacuum cleaner – which has the similar advantage of being corded, so there’s no battery to think about – then choose Miele, which has a range of options.

The real difference between the cylinder and the upright is that cylinder vacuums are often lighter, as you’re just holding the wand at the end of the hose, rather than moving the entire vacuum cleaner around with you. They’re also more compact and can be easier to store.

For ultimate portability, however, the stick vacuum reigns supreme, and this is where Dyson comes out on top. The battery will need charging and the dust bin is smaller, but they’re ideal for stairs, cars and tighter spaces. The performance of Dyson’s V models has convinced many people that a stick vacuum is all they need.

READ NEXT: Best cordless vacuums

Cleaning performance is not just about suction, but also cleaning tools. “[With] Dyson you get many different attachments as part of the purchase, which enables you to get different results from the clean depending on how you’re using them,” explains Gervaise Ovin.

“For example, when cleaning the stairs, make sure to use the stair or upholstering tool as these will get right into the corners and suck up even more dirt, which can be difficult for the standard head. I also find this nozzle very effective on sofas, chairs and stools with sensitive fabrics as they lift the dirt up but still keep the fabric in place,” Ovin says.

When it comes to removing pet hair from carpets, you’ll want a beater bar or turbo brush. Dyson has Motobar cleaning heads on its uprights and stick vacuums, while you’ll need a Cat & Dog model from Miele to make sure you have the Turbobrush included (this is also available to buy separately), so check what you get in the box before you buy.