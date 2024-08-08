Dyson vs Miele: Which vacuum cleaner should you choose?
Not sure which brand to turn to for your next vacuum cleaner? We’ve got you covered in this face-off between Miele and Dyson
Choosing a new vacuum cleaner is no easy feat. It’s a decision that will stick with you for years and there are so many options out there. Do you go corded or wireless? Bag or bagless? Upright, canister, stick or robot?
But the question that pops up most often is whether you should choose a Dyson or a Miele vacuum. These two premium brands often dominate best vacuum lists – but which is better? Here we look at the differences between them and the models they have available, and talk to experts to help you make your decision.
Before we start, it’s worth looking at some data. According to Statista Market Insights from January 2024, Dyson has 34% of the UK market share, while Miele has only 7%. Dyson certainly has a home advantage, and in terms of pure desirability, it’s often Dyson that people talk about.
We spoke to Francesca Cameron from John Lewis about customer buying habits when it comes to Dyson and Miele, as well as to Gervaise Ovin, a professional cleaner from Wecasa, to glean some expert insight.
Dyson vs Miele: Bag vs bagless cleaning
Dyson was one of the big drivers behind bagless cleaning. It was Dyson with the DC01 in 1993 that brought the first bagless vacuum cleaner to the market. The argument from Dyson was that suction didn’t deteriorate because you weren’t filling the bag. However, that’s not completely true, because suction does deteriorate if you don’t regularly clean and maintain the filters in a Dyson – something that should be done monthly.
Bagless cleaning means fewer consumables – you’re only disposing of the dirt rather than the bag that you captured it in – so the ongoing costs are reduced.
Emptying a bagless vacuum is also easy: just press a button and you can deposit the contents. However, it’s then loose and even the slightest breeze when you’re emptying it into your bin will see dust being blown all over the place.
Miele, on the other hand, is best known for its bagged canister/cylinder vacuum cleaners. Miele does also have some bagless cleaners in its lineup, too. The advantage here is that the bag is part of the filter system – good for trapping fine dust that then gets disposed of once you get rid of the bag. There are usually additional filters in a Miele bagged vacuum cleaner, and these are typically changed annually (rather than being washed like a Dyson), but it does mean you have to pay for new bags.
Changing a vacuum cleaner bag takes a little more work than emptying the bin on a bagless system, but Miele bags come with a flap that seals them on removal from the vacuum cleaner, so it’s not a dirty process.
“Cylinder vacuums are a great option if you need to clean places that have recently had building work done or that need more of a heavy-duty clean,” says Gervaise Ovin from Wecasa. “The bags are usually able to hold much more than your cordless or robot vacuums and have a more powerful suction, too.”
In the battle between Dyson and Miele, if you prefer a bagged cleaner then Miele is where to turn, but if you’re after bagless, both have options for you.
Winner: Miele
Miele offers both bagged and bagless cleaning, so from a pure perspective of choices for cleaning technology, the Miele has you covered. However, Dyson only offers bagless, whereas Miele is the master at bagged cleaning.
Dyson vs Miele: Vacuum cleaner design and range
There are three major categories of vacuum cleaner: corded upright vacuums, corded cylinder/canister vacuums, cordless vacuums such as stick or wand vacuums and robot vacuums. Dyson and Miele are active in all these areas.
Dyson is best known for its upright models such as the Dyson Ball Animal Complete and its battery-powered stick vacuum cleaners, of which the Dyson V15 Detect Submarine is now the top model. Dyson has cylinder vacuums in its range – the Big Ball, for example – although these are no longer sold by Dyson in the UK.
“Dyson and Miele are two of the most-loved floor care brands by our customers,” Francesca Cameron, small electric buyer for John Lewis, told us.
“Both have different strengths. Dyson is renowned for its innovative technology, with the handstick and robot designs proving real favourites.”
Miele, on the other hand, is best known for its cylinder vacuum cleaners, such as the corded Miele C. The company also offers stick vacuums in the Duoflex and Triflex HX range. Miele does produce upright corded vacuum cleaners, but not in the UK.
“Miele, known for its reliability and quality, remains our top brand for cylinder models,” says Cameron.
Both offer robot vacuum cleaners – the Dyson 360 Vis Nav and the Miele Scout RX3 – but if you’re looking for the best robot vacuum cleaner, you really should consider some of the other brands available. If you’re determined, then our reviews determine that the Dyson 360 Vis Nav is the better of the two.
Winner: Dyson
Dyson offers the more desirable cleaners, with notable models especially when it comes to stick vacuums, which are currently really popular. Miele’s equivalent can’t compete, but if you’re looking for a cylinder vacuum, then it’s Miele you want.
Dyson vs Miele: Choosing a vacuum type
With such a wide range of vacuum cleaners available, one of the biggest decisions isn’t about brand, it’s about the type of vacuum cleaner you choose – and this could settle the Dyson vs Miele debate for you.
If you’re after a traditional upright corded cylinder vacuum, then Dyson has a range of options, while Miele, in the UK, has none. The arguments for choosing an upright vacuum are usually the larger-capacity dust bin and the cord, meaning that battery life isn’t a consideration. In this case, choose Dyson.
If you’re after a cylinder vacuum cleaner – which has the similar advantage of being corded, so there’s no battery to think about – then choose Miele, which has a range of options.
The real difference between the cylinder and the upright is that cylinder vacuums are often lighter, as you’re just holding the wand at the end of the hose, rather than moving the entire vacuum cleaner around with you. They’re also more compact and can be easier to store.
For ultimate portability, however, the stick vacuum reigns supreme, and this is where Dyson comes out on top. The battery will need charging and the dust bin is smaller, but they’re ideal for stairs, cars and tighter spaces. The performance of Dyson’s V models has convinced many people that a stick vacuum is all they need.
Cleaning performance is not just about suction, but also cleaning tools. “[With] Dyson you get many different attachments as part of the purchase, which enables you to get different results from the clean depending on how you’re using them,” explains Gervaise Ovin.
“For example, when cleaning the stairs, make sure to use the stair or upholstering tool as these will get right into the corners and suck up even more dirt, which can be difficult for the standard head. I also find this nozzle very effective on sofas, chairs and stools with sensitive fabrics as they lift the dirt up but still keep the fabric in place,” Ovin says.
When it comes to removing pet hair from carpets, you’ll want a beater bar or turbo brush. Dyson has Motobar cleaning heads on its uprights and stick vacuums, while you’ll need a Cat & Dog model from Miele to make sure you have the Turbobrush included (this is also available to buy separately), so check what you get in the box before you buy.
Winner: Draw
This is really about the type of vacuum cleaner you want. If it’s a stick vacuum, then Dyson is the clean winner. If it’s an upright, then Dyson is again the winner. But if it’s a cylinder vacuum, then Miele is the one to choose.
Dyson vs Miele: Verdict
We’ve extensively reviewed a wide range of the best Dyson and Miele vacuum cleaners, so if you haven’t made your decision yet, we’re going to summarise.
On balance, Dyson has the advantage in design and desirability, stick vacuums and robot vacuums.
Miele’s stronghold is in cylinder vacuums, which have a range of advantages, including power and performance, ease of use and their compact design, making them easier to store.
Overall winner: Draw
When it comes to choosing your next vacuum cleaner, you have a lot of choices. Many people choose Dyson and their stick vacuums are definitely popular for their portability and power. But for ease of dust disposal and reliability of corded cleaning power then it’s Miele’s cylinder vacuums that come out on top.