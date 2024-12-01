These are the only Shark vacuum deals worth considering this Black Friday

I’ve been tracking every Shark vacuum cleaner deal over Black Friday and these are the best ones I’ve found

Shark vacuum cleaners are incredibly popular, and for good reason: they’re some of the best performing around and are far cheaper than most Dysons. As a home appliance editor, I’ve been tracking vacuum deals for years now and have been keeping a close eye on Shark vacuum discounts this Black Friday and over the Cyber weekend.

Thankfully, there are actually some pretty decent discounts across a range of different Shark vacuums, from older classic models to some of the brand’s more recent launches. Below, I’ve listed my top three discounts I think are worth considering during the sales season, taking into consideration accessories, value for money and overall saving.

The best Shark Vacuum deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you’re a big fan of cordless vacuums but hate the poor battery life, this is an incredible deal worth your attention. The recently released Shark Stratos with pet accessories and TWO batteries is now just £300. It performed well in our tests and even picked up a five star Recommended award from our reviewer. I personally think two batteries is a must if you’re considering a cordless vacuum, as it means you can always have one charging while the other is in use. This particular model also comes with odour pucks to help keep your vacuum and home smelling fresh and is also an exclusive Black Friday colour.

Accessories included: 30cm crevice tool, multi surface tool, pet tool, anti allergen brush, car detail kit, two odour pucks, two batteries, dual charger dock, accessory bag

View deal at Shark

Team corded vacuum, listen up. The classic Shark upright is now just £132 in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales – not quite its lowest-ever price but a decent £65 saving on the average price and a fantastic price for a powerful vacuum nonetheless. This one has a 8m cord, making it ideal for medium sized rooms, and a 1.1l bin capacity.

Accessories included: Crevice tool, multi surface tool and pet brush

View deal at Amazon

Looking for the latest and most powerful cordless Shark vacuum? You’re in luck because it’s on sale right now for just £350, saving you an incredible £150. The latest model has only very recently launched and comes with some pretty neat features including DirectionDetect, which allows you to vacuum on both the forward and backstroke – no other Shark does this. It performed well in our cleaning tests and the battery lasted an admirable 43 minutes in eco mode.

View deal at Shark

The fantastic Shark WandVac is down to just £100 in the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales right now. This powerful handheld vacuum cleaner was highly praised in our review for its decent cleaning power and handy accessories. Like most handheld vacuums, the battery life is quite poor – around 10 to 15 minutes – but it’s ideal for those small jobs around the house that don’t warrant bringing out the big guns.

Accessories included: Crevice tool, upholstery tool, charging base, dock

View deal at Shark

Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our dedicated vacuum cleaner deals roundup, as well as our main Black Friday deals hub for discounts across home and tech.