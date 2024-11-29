Looking for a Dyson this Black Friday? These expert-approved models are seriously discounted
From a discount on the powerful new V15 Detect to a deal on the older V8, there are a solid range of Dyson vacuum offers this Black Friday
While it might not be the sexiest purchase, buying a new vacuum cleaner is something we all probably put off for too long. If you’re saddled with an older, corded model or a vacuum whose suction power has long since faded, then picking up a shiny new vacuum cleaner on a Black Friday discount can make tidying up your house much quicker and easier.
If you want to see a wide range of the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals, then check out our dedicated liveblog. However, if you want plump for the cleaning power and name brand quality of a Dyson, as many people do, then I’ve rounded up the best Dyson deals on expert-tested models below.
The best Black Friday Dyson vacuum cleaner deals
Dyson deals tend to be few and far between, even during a deals event like Black Friday. Here are the best Black Friday Dyson deals I’ve come across:
1. Dyson V15 Detect Absolute (Was £678, now £479)
We dubbed it the “best Dyson overall” on our best Dyson vacuum cleaner roundup and gave it four stars and our Recommended award in our full review, so it’s safe to say we’re big fans of the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute. We like the V15 Detect Absolute for top-notch suction power, swappable floor heads suited to hard floors and carpets, respectively, and its solid battery life relative to its power. The vacuum averages a price of £678 on Amazon, but has fallen to just £479 at John Lewis for Black Friday. If you’re looking for the best of the best, then this is the deal to go for.
2. Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute (Was £530, now £394)
The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute packs in most of the key features of the V15, but in a smaller, cheaper package. While this smaller, lighter vacuum doesn’t have as much suction power or bin capacity as the V15, it still offers the well-liked duo of the dirt-detecting hard-floor cleaning head and the anti-tangle head for carpets. If you’re cleaning a smaller space like an apartment or bungalow, then going for this Dyson will suit you better in terms of storage space and save you some money to boot.
3. Dyson V8 Absolute (Was £384, now £286)
The Dyson V8 Absolute first launched in 2016 and is the oldest cordless model the brand still sells. That being said, it is still a solidly built model with enough suction power to handle day-to-day tasks. If you’re dead set on a Dyson but don’t want to pay a premium for the brand’s latest releases, then picking up the V8 Absolute is the best way to get in the door. Averaging a price of £384 since launch, a Black Friday price drop has brought this classic down to a pretty reasonable £286.