Bosch AdvancedRotak 44-750 review: The comeback king of corded mowers

With cordless lawn mower models becoming better and more affordable each year, buying a new corded electric mower might seem contrary. Yet the Bosch AdvancedRotak 44-750 is a good reminder of what cabled mowers do so well: it’s a big and beefy mower with a 44cm cutting width; but at roughly £275, it’s still reasonably affordable. In fact, the equivalent Bosch cordless model, the AdvancedRotak 36V-44-750 costs close to £300 more.

This model also offers plenty of power – and no matter how long you need to mow, it won’t run out of charge. Of course, this also means there’s all the hassle of a cable and extensions, but does that really matter if the end result is a great lawn mower built to tackle larger lawns with ease? I’ve spent the past few days testing the AdvancedRotak 44-750 to find out.