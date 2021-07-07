Best energy supplier: How to get the best energy deal

For energy customers looking for the best deal over the past couple of years, choice has been thin on the ground. In 2021, wholesale prices began to rise, leading to many energy suppliers going bust, and the rest stopped offering fixed and discounted deals.

As such, the majority of people found themselves stuck on their energy suppliers’ default standard variable tariffs once their existing deals came to an end. According to energy regulator Ofgem, by September 2023 there were around 29 million customers on standard variable tariffs, compared to just 15 million in August 2021.

While the Ofgem price cap limits the amount that suppliers in Great Britain can charge for their standard variable tariffs, since it was set to rise to astronomical levels from October 2022, the government stepped in with its energy price guarantee. This limited the price to an average £2,500 for a typical household paying for gas and electricity by direct debit. This guarantee ended in March 2024.

Thankfully, energy prices came down in 2023, with the price cap falling twice to £1,834, which encouraged suppliers to start offering fixed and discounted deals again. And going into 2024’s winter, the price cap is slightly lower at £1,717.

There are deals you can switch to, then, but deciding whether or not you should isn’t straightforward. Plus, all the turbulence in the market has impacted customer service levels too.

To help you compare the performance of your current suppliers to the competition, we look at what’s on offer to help you decide what’s right for you. In addition, our late 2023 survey, carried out in partnership with YouGov, reveals the responses of 2,006 energy customers rating their suppliers for customer service, value for money and more. The full results from that survey can be found in each individual energy supplier review (the best of which are listed below) and in our Expert Reviews Energy Awards 2024 article. Below our supplier recommendations, we’ve put together a buying guide to help you decide which provider is best for you.