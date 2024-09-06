Another attachment that’s included in the 5-in-1 FlexFusion styler is dubbed a ‘wet or dry fusion brush’. This works like a normal blow dry brush to add volume and bounce to the hair, but it has a teardrop shape that helps to give closer access to the root for end-to-end smoothing. Shark claims this design gives 50% less frizz than normal – I can’t wait to test out this claim when we do our full review.

The final attachments are the styling concentrator and curl defining diffuser – both standard inclusion in Shark multistylers and hair dryers. When using the FlexFusion in hair dryer mode, users can activate the ‘Scalp Shield’ mode by holding down a button. This setting protects the scalp from extreme heat, limiting the temperature to 50°C while keeping the airflow steady to get hair dried quickly and comfortably.

Shark has also made improvements to the FlexFusion’s controls, compared with the FlexStyle. Namely, the styler has wet and dry modes, which automatically adjust the heat and airflow settings to the safest and most effective levels. This varies automatically depending on the attachment you have chosen.

Its temperature regulation also sounds impressive. The FlexFusion regulates and measures the temperature of the airflow 1,000 times every second, ensuring it never exceeds 110°C. That’s far gentler than other hair stylers available now, especially straighteners that only use heated plates. That means if you swap out highly heated styling tools for the Shark FlexFusion, your hair should become stronger and healthier with continued use.

The Shark FlexFusion 5-in-1 multistyler will be available to buy in October and will cost £370. Other configurations of the FlexFusion, including a 4-in-1 option that doesn’t include a straightening attachment, will be available to buy later in the year. I’ll be testing the FlexFusion on release, so will reserve my final judgement until then. However, Shark’s FlexFusion looks to be the first proper wet-to-dry straightening multistyler, which is incredibly exciting. Time – and testing – will tell if Shark is onto a real winner, though.