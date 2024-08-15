Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Dyson just released a new smarter Airwrap and it’s got an app

News
Two women with different hair textures using the curling and diffusing attachments for the new Dyson Airwrap i.d.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multistyler brings with it three brand-new attachments, app connectivity and one-touch personalised curling

It’s been over half a decade since the Dyson Airwrap originally hit the shelves and since then the multistyler has become a firm favourite on Christmas wish lists worldwide. Today, Dyson has unveiled the brand new Dyson Airwrap i.d. – Dyson’s first app-connected device.

The app connectivity, dubbed i.d.curl, is designed to help users achieve perfect, long lasting Airwrap curls every time, solving a problem that has long plagued the Airwrap – curls dropping out too quickly.An image of a woman using the Airwrap i.d. one touch curling system

The Airwrap i.d. connects to the i.d.curl app via Bluetooth. Inside the app, users can program their hair profile including details such as hair type and length, as well as their hair styling skill level. The app will then recommend the perfect curling routine, sending this information to the Airwrap i.d. during styling. Users can then press the power button once to activate their personalised i.d.curl steps, ensuring consistent, and hopefully, foolproof curls every time.

“Achieving perfect curls just got even easier – the Dyson Airwrap i.d. takes the guesswork out of getting ready, with just the push of a button.”

Matthew Collins
Dyson Global Styling Ambassador

To be transparent, I am hugely sceptical about app-connected health and beauty tech, such as smart toothbrushes. That’s mainly because app-based controls generally overcomplicate what should be a simple styling process – and, let’s face it, nobody wants to download another app onto their phone. That said, the Dyson Airwrap i.d. is welcome to prove me wrong when I test it later on this year.

See Related
The best hair dryers from our testing to buy in 2024
The best hair straighteners we’ve tested in 2024: Tame frizzy hair in a flash
Best hair styler 2024: Tried and tested tools for everyday hair styling

Alongside the app connectivity and one-touch curling, the Airwrap i.d. is accompanied by three new attachments. This includes a Conical barrel, tapered to provide more defined curls, a Blade concentrator that uses the Coanda effect to smooth hair and a long-awaited Wave+Curl diffuser for shaping natural curl patterns.

While the Blace concentrator and Conical barrels are new, the diffuser is the most exciting attachment Dyson has released for the Airwrap. Unlike typical diffusers, which simply diffuse warm air into a bowl at random, Dyson’s Wave+Curl diffuser forces air to cling to the inner surface of the dome using the Coanda effect. This airflow then converges in a gentle swirl at the base of the bowl, helping to enhance and define natural curl patterns around the diffuser’s teeth.An image of the two colours available for the Dyson Airwrap i.d. as well as the diffuser and new tapered curling attachment

The styler is available to buy in two colour palettes – Ceramic Patina and Topaz or Vinca Blue and Topaz. Aside from the personalised one-touch styling button, the distinctive design of the Airwrap i.d. is almost identical to the original. Its internal components are the same, too, bar the Bluetooth connectivity. That means the Airwrap i.d. Should provide the same healthy, powerful drying and styling as its predecessor.

The Airwrap i.d. Will be available to buy in the UK on 27 August, alongside the brand new Dyson Chitosan styling products. There’s been no word on pricing yet, but the original Airwrap retails for £480, so we can expect a similar sky-high price tag for the Airwrap i.d. I’ll reserve my judgement until I’ve tested the Airwrap i.d. later on this year.

Read more

News
An image of the Dyson Chitosan pre-styling cream and post-styling serum on a wooden surface Dyson just launched mushroom-powered hair styling products
best hair straighteners an image of three hair straighteners arranged on a wooden vanity table next to a green fabric chair The best hair straighteners to buy in 2024
best hair dryer an image of three hair dryers on a wooden table with diffuser attachments and concentrator nozzles Best hair dryer 2024: Tested favourites for all hair types
The GHD Helios hair dryer is discounted for Prime Day
mdlondon strait teaser showing the straightener and heat mat on a wooden table mdlondon Strait review:
The best hair styler for everyday hair styling
Don't buy the Dyson Airwrap – this alternative is better
A smiling woman sprays her hair with a Sea Salt spray Best sea salt sprays 2024: For perfectly tousled beach waves
shark flexstyle vs dyson airwrap teaser composite image Shark FlexStyle vs Dyson Airwrap: Which is best?