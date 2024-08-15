Dyson just released a new smarter Airwrap and it’s got an app

It’s been over half a decade since the Dyson Airwrap originally hit the shelves and since then the multistyler has become a firm favourite on Christmas wish lists worldwide. Today, Dyson has unveiled the brand new Dyson Airwrap i.d. – Dyson’s first app-connected device.

The app connectivity, dubbed i.d.curl, is designed to help users achieve perfect, long lasting Airwrap curls every time, solving a problem that has long plagued the Airwrap – curls dropping out too quickly.

The Airwrap i.d. connects to the i.d.curl app via Bluetooth. Inside the app, users can program their hair profile including details such as hair type and length, as well as their hair styling skill level. The app will then recommend the perfect curling routine, sending this information to the Airwrap i.d. during styling. Users can then press the power button once to activate their personalised i.d.curl steps, ensuring consistent, and hopefully, foolproof curls every time.

“Achieving perfect curls just got even easier – the Dyson Airwrap i.d. takes the guesswork out of getting ready, with just the push of a button.”

Matthew Collins

Dyson Global Styling Ambassador

To be transparent, I am hugely sceptical about app-connected health and beauty tech, such as smart toothbrushes. That’s mainly because app-based controls generally overcomplicate what should be a simple styling process – and, let’s face it, nobody wants to download another app onto their phone. That said, the Dyson Airwrap i.d. is welcome to prove me wrong when I test it later on this year.