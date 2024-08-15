Dyson just released a new smarter Airwrap and it’s got an app
The Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multistyler brings with it three brand-new attachments, app connectivity and one-touch personalised curling
It’s been over half a decade since the Dyson Airwrap originally hit the shelves and since then the multistyler has become a firm favourite on Christmas wish lists worldwide. Today, Dyson has unveiled the brand new Dyson Airwrap i.d. – Dyson’s first app-connected device.
The app connectivity, dubbed i.d.curl, is designed to help users achieve perfect, long lasting Airwrap curls every time, solving a problem that has long plagued the Airwrap – curls dropping out too quickly.
The Airwrap i.d. connects to the i.d.curl app via Bluetooth. Inside the app, users can program their hair profile including details such as hair type and length, as well as their hair styling skill level. The app will then recommend the perfect curling routine, sending this information to the Airwrap i.d. during styling. Users can then press the power button once to activate their personalised i.d.curl steps, ensuring consistent, and hopefully, foolproof curls every time.
“Achieving perfect curls just got even easier – the Dyson Airwrap i.d. takes the guesswork out of getting ready, with just the push of a button.”
Matthew Collins
Dyson Global Styling Ambassador
To be transparent, I am hugely sceptical about app-connected health and beauty tech, such as smart toothbrushes. That’s mainly because app-based controls generally overcomplicate what should be a simple styling process – and, let’s face it, nobody wants to download another app onto their phone. That said, the Dyson Airwrap i.d. is welcome to prove me wrong when I test it later on this year.
Alongside the app connectivity and one-touch curling, the Airwrap i.d. is accompanied by three new attachments. This includes a Conical barrel, tapered to provide more defined curls, a Blade concentrator that uses the Coanda effect to smooth hair and a long-awaited Wave+Curl diffuser for shaping natural curl patterns.
While the Blace concentrator and Conical barrels are new, the diffuser is the most exciting attachment Dyson has released for the Airwrap. Unlike typical diffusers, which simply diffuse warm air into a bowl at random, Dyson’s Wave+Curl diffuser forces air to cling to the inner surface of the dome using the Coanda effect. This airflow then converges in a gentle swirl at the base of the bowl, helping to enhance and define natural curl patterns around the diffuser’s teeth.
The styler is available to buy in two colour palettes – Ceramic Patina and Topaz or Vinca Blue and Topaz. Aside from the personalised one-touch styling button, the distinctive design of the Airwrap i.d. is almost identical to the original. Its internal components are the same, too, bar the Bluetooth connectivity. That means the Airwrap i.d. Should provide the same healthy, powerful drying and styling as its predecessor.
The Airwrap i.d. Will be available to buy in the UK on 27 August, alongside the brand new Dyson Chitosan styling products. There’s been no word on pricing yet, but the original Airwrap retails for £480, so we can expect a similar sky-high price tag for the Airwrap i.d. I’ll reserve my judgement until I’ve tested the Airwrap i.d. later on this year.