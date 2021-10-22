Best body fat scales 2024: Smart scales that measure more than your weight

Body fat scales will measure your body fat percentage, which can reveal far more about your overall health and fitness than simply measuring your weight. They also measure your overall weight, of course, plus several other body composition stats.

What else do body fat scales measure?

Along with your weight and body fat percentage, smart scales can also measure your muscle mass, visceral fat (the fat that collects around your internal organs), bone mass and water mass, and also give your BMI if you provide details such as your height. Some scales, such as the Withings Body Cardio, provide even more advanced metrics and can check your cardiovascular health by measuring your pulse wave velocity.

How do body fat scales work?

Body fat scales use sensors that make contact with the bottom of your feet when you stand on them. These sensors perform bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), in which they send an undetectable electric current through your body and measure the resistance it faces. This will differ depending on the type of body tissue it passes through. Companies then use their own algorithms to analyse the results and work out your body composition.

Are body fat scales accurate?

Body fat scales offer a great balance of ease of use, cost and accuracy. They aren’t as accurate as something like dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), which is expensive and not always easy to find, but if you always measure yourself under similar conditions you will be able to use the results to spot trends in your body composition, which can help you identify whether or not you’re getting fitter. One thing to avoid in particular is measuring while dehydrated, as this will result in your body fat being overestimated. It’s also worth noting that BIA is not suitable for those who have a pacemaker.

What other features should I look out for?

Many body fat scales let you set up multiple user accounts, which is useful if you want to track your trends and link measurements with your saved profile to get accurate BMI scores.

Some will also link to fitness trackers via a partner app, which can give you a more complete picture of your health, as your body composition data will be stored alongside things like the activity and sleep data your tracker has collected.

How much do I need to spend?

Most body fat scales come in at between £50 and £100, but there are some solid budget sets for less than that and more advanced options that cost more. If you’re just looking for a reliable body fat measurement you can certainly get that for under £50, but there are some impressive features that come with costlier scales that might make them worth considering.

↑Return to top