Best foot spa 2024: Pamper your feet

How we test foot spas

The best foot spas will undoubtedly be those that produce the perfect amount of bubbles, balanced with a comfortable foot massage. However, there is no way to determine these without hands-on – or feet-in – testing. Our self-care experts have tried a wide range of foot spas, from feature-packed luxury options to budget-friendly bargains, assessing everything from bubble strength to noise level.

We’ve weighed up each foot spa’s features, along with its cost and ease of use, to determine if we would recommend it. This includes noting how well the keep-warm functions work, how likely spillages are to occur, and how much space there is for larger-sized feet, as well as how easy they are to fill and clean. Of course, only the best are listed below.

The best foot spas you can buy in 2024

1. Beurer FB50: Best luxury foot spa

Price when reviewed: £150 | Check price at Amazon



German healthcare brand Beurer’s premium foot spa looks great, is easy to set up and use, and has just about every feature you can think of. The built-in heater is powerful enough to warm water to the correct temperature and then keep it there, where other spas typically need water to be heated first.

The foot bath is big enough for large feet, and the unit has a clear display. The FB50’s massage rollers go a long way to relieving tension at the end of a lengthy day, and they’re also easily removed for cleaning or if you don’t want to use them.

Included with the unit are a manual massager, brush and pumice stone to complete your pedicure. Unlike many foot spas, the FB50 can also be used without water for a dry massage, and it’s surprisingly quiet in operation. Overall, this is an excellent unit that delivers as close to the full spa experience as you can get.

Key specs – Massage type: Vibration, rollers and bubbles; Heater: Yes; Display: Yes; Timer: Yes; Number of pedicure attachments: 3; Warranty: 3 years