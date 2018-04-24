Best foot spa 2024: Pamper your feet
Fancy a spa experience at home? Give tired feet a treat with our pick of the best foot spas available right now
A trip to the spa for some proper foot pampering is one of the best ways to unwind but for us, the best foot spa is one we can use in the comfort of our own home. A home foot spa, complete with bubble jets and rollers to massage and relax your feet, can be picked up for a fraction of the cost of regular treatments at a salon. As well as saving you money, you’ll be able to treat your feet at any time that suits you.
To help you get the best home spa, we’ve put together a buyer’s guide outlining the key features to look for when choosing one. Below that, you’ll find our current tried and tested favourites.
Best foot spa: At a glance
|Best budget foot spa
|Sensio Foot Spa Massager (~£33)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best luxury foot spa
|Beurer FB50 Foot Spa (~£150)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best heated foot spa
|HoMedics Luxury Foot Spa (~£80)
|Check price at Argos
Want to learn more?
Jump to the buying guide
How we test foot spas
The best foot spas will undoubtedly be those that produce the perfect amount of bubbles, balanced with a comfortable foot massage. However, there is no way to determine these without hands-on – or feet-in – testing. Our self-care experts have tried a wide range of foot spas, from feature-packed luxury options to budget-friendly bargains, assessing everything from bubble strength to noise level.
We’ve weighed up each foot spa’s features, along with its cost and ease of use, to determine if we would recommend it. This includes noting how well the keep-warm functions work, how likely spillages are to occur, and how much space there is for larger-sized feet, as well as how easy they are to fill and clean. Of course, only the best are listed below.
The best foot spas you can buy in 2024
1. Beurer FB50: Best luxury foot spa
Price when reviewed: £150 | Check price at Amazon
German healthcare brand Beurer’s premium foot spa looks great, is easy to set up and use, and has just about every feature you can think of. The built-in heater is powerful enough to warm water to the correct temperature and then keep it there, where other spas typically need water to be heated first.
The foot bath is big enough for large feet, and the unit has a clear display. The FB50’s massage rollers go a long way to relieving tension at the end of a lengthy day, and they’re also easily removed for cleaning or if you don’t want to use them.
Included with the unit are a manual massager, brush and pumice stone to complete your pedicure. Unlike many foot spas, the FB50 can also be used without water for a dry massage, and it’s surprisingly quiet in operation. Overall, this is an excellent unit that delivers as close to the full spa experience as you can get.
Key specs – Massage type: Vibration, rollers and bubbles; Heater: Yes; Display: Yes; Timer: Yes; Number of pedicure attachments: 3; Warranty: 3 years
Beurer FB50 Foot Spa With Water Heater, Footbath With Infrared Light And Magnetic Therapy, 3 Pedicure Attachments, 5-Level Water Heater, Vibration, Bubble And Reflexology Massage Functions
2. HoMedics Luxury Foot Spa: Best heated foot spa
Price when reviewed: £70 | Check price at Argos
If you don’t know what kind of foot massage you’re looking for and want to get something that does it all, then this HoMedics Luxury Foot Spa is a fantastic option. Not only does it have a brilliantly effective water heating system, which keeps the foot spa at a comfortable temperature, but it also has removable rollers, a pumice stone for removing dead skin, a vibration massage and some stimulating bubbles.
The bubbles, heater and vibration are controlled using three buttons on the front side of the foot spa, which means it’s fairly easy to bend down and change up the controls mid-soak. Although the rollers might be a little too spiky for some, they are removable so you can always choose to stick with a more traditional bubbly massage if you have particularly sensitive feet.
The spa also has plenty of room for larger feet – it comfortably accommodates up to size 12 – and its handy splash guard and the clear maximum-fill level means you shouldn’t accidentally spill water all over your living room during use. Just be aware that the splash guard is a little on the flimsy side, so be sure to lift the foot spa by the base when it’s full.
Key specs – Massage type: Vibration, rollers and bubbles; Heater: Yes; Display: No; Timer: No; Number of pedicure attachments: 1; Warranty: 1 year
3. Sensio Foot Spa Massager: Best budget foot spa
Price when reviewed: £33 | Check price at Amazon
Treating your achy feet needn’t break the bank, with the Sensio Foot Spa Massager costing such a modest amount. It might not come with all the bells and whistles included with pricier models, but if it’s a simple pamper you’re after, Sensio’s offering is just the ticket.
Fill the bath with warm water and the foot massager immediately sets about loosening tight and overworked muscles for a top-notch spa experience. The removable rollers offer a firm massage – although they’re not the strongest of those on our list – and the pedicure kit is a generous addition that’s perfect if you’re looking to pamper your toes, too.
Key specs – Massage type: Vibration and bubbles; Heater: No; Display: No; Timer: No; Number of pedicure attachments: Six; Warranty: 2 years
4. Revlon PediPrep Foot Spa: Best foot spa for pedicures
Price when reviewed: £30 | Check price at Amazon
As a foot spa, this model from Revlon is fairly straightforward. Simply fill it with warm water and let the bubbles do their work. The massage pressure is decent enough, but this model doesn’t come with a heater, so you’ll need to top up the water if you want a longer foot bath.
However, for pre-pedicure preparation, the PediPrep is ideal. The warm bubbles will help soften feet before filing and moisturising, and the spa has a detachable pumice stone and massage roller. The unit also comes with a handy bag containing all the pedicure kit you could need: a brush, a nail cleaner, two cuticle pushers, a pair of cuticle scissors, two toe separators, an emery board and a storage pouch to keep it all in one place.
Key specs – Massage type: Vibration and bubbles; Heater: No; Display: No; Timer: No; Number of pedicure attachments: 2; Warranty: 1 year
5. Beurer FB35: Best foot spa for an aromatherapy experience
Price when reviewed: £50 | Check price at Amazon
The Beurer FB35 stands out for its aroma container with a built-in filter, allowing you to bathe your feet in your preferred bath salts or crystals. Prepare to feel soothed and serene – aromatherapy is known for helping to relieve inflammation, too. Relaxation is further enhanced with the inclusion of three massage functions: vibration massage (which helps stimulate circulation), bubble massage (for relaxing) and foot reflex zone massage (to massage the soles of your feet with removable roller attachments).
We also like the foot callus-removal attachment, water temperature control, infrared light treatment and carry handle. The FB35 is easy to use, although it might take a while to familiarise yourself with the attachments. It’s surprisingly affordable, too, but it isn’t the quietest.
Key specs – Massage type: Vibration, rollers and bubbles; Heater or keep warm: Heater; Display: Yes; Timer: No; Number of pedicure attachments: 3; Warranty: 3 years
6. Rio Deluxe Foot Spa and Massager: Best foot spa for arthritis
Price when reviewed: £50 | Check price at Argos
This is ready to go as soon as you get it out of the box, so there will be no need to faff about with complicated instructions – although be warned that it is on the heavy side. Once your feet are in, though, it’s instantly relaxing, with the reflexology foot rollers doing their job on the key pressure points when you move your feet up and down. Vibrations and hydrotherapy jet massage are the icing on the cake, especially for sore, tired feet and those affected by arthritis.
We found the water stayed warm and the settings – for massage only, heat only, heat and massage, and heat and bubbles – mean you can play about until you find the most comforting option to suit your needs. While it claims to fit up to size 13 feet, bear in mind that this probably won’t leave enough space to make the most of the rollers.
Key specs – Massage type: Vibration, rollers and bubbles; Heater: Yes; Display: Yes; Timer: No; Number of pedicure attachments: None; Warranty: 2 years
Most foot spas also include air jets that bubble the water, further relaxing the feet and ankles, and some even include massage rollers and acupressure nodes that knead and press the feet – perfect for those who spend long hours standing in the daytime and want to release tension and soreness in the feet.
More features create a more fully relaxing experience but will culminate in a more expensive unit. If you primarily want a foot spa to soak your feet in before giving yourself a pedicure, a more basic unit with fewer features may be perfect for your needs. However, if you’re serious about foot care or want an automatic massage, then you may want to invest in a more sophisticated model.
What other features should I consider?
- Variable settings: Cheaper spas just switch on and off, while more advanced machines have adjustable settings for bubbles, heat and vibration.
- Ease of use: Look for waterproof controls, which can ideally be operated via toe-touch or remote control. This will stop you having to bend down and ruin your relaxation.
- Size: Make sure your foot spa can accommodate the size of your feet – some models are surprisingly small. Also consider the height, since some people only like their feet covered, while others prefer their ankles also immersed in water.
- Portability: Most spas are lightweight, but soon become heavy when filled with water. Look for models that have a handle and a built-in drain, too.
- Splash guard: Bubbles and jets mean potential water spillage. To counter this, some spas come with a built-in guard, while others have a removable one.
- Attachments: Pumice stones, nail brushes and roller massagers are the most common attachments available with the spa itself. However, ensure you don’t end up paying for attachments that you’ll never use.
- Warranty: One of the biggest issues we’ve found with foot spas is that they can suddenly stop working after a few months. Good ones should come with at least a year’s warranty.