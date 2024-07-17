The best Prime Day PS5 deals LIVE – where to find the PlayStation 5 discounts

If you’re wondering whether the PS5 is on sale this Prime Day, you’re in the right place. I’ve been keeping tabs on Amazon throughout the deals event, praying for a good deal on Sony’s latest PlayStation console.

My hopes are high because Black Friday saw some cracking discounts on the PS5: for a fleeting moment, the console dipped below £400 for the first time since launch, with several retailers also offering some tantalising bundle deals. Obviously Prime Day is much shorter than Black Friday, but there’s still room for some unexpected price drops.

I’ll be keeping this live blog up-to-date until Prime Day is done at midnight on 17 July, so stay right here for the latest PS5 deals as I find them.

The best Prime Day PS5 deals – LIVE