The best Prime Day PS5 deals LIVE – where to find the PlayStation 5 discounts
I'm on the hunt for Prime Day PS5 deals - here's what I've found so far
If you’re wondering whether the PS5 is on sale this Prime Day, you’re in the right place. I’ve been keeping tabs on Amazon throughout the deals event, praying for a good deal on Sony’s latest PlayStation console.
My hopes are high because Black Friday saw some cracking discounts on the PS5: for a fleeting moment, the console dipped below £400 for the first time since launch, with several retailers also offering some tantalising bundle deals. Obviously Prime Day is much shorter than Black Friday, but there’s still room for some unexpected price drops.
I’ll be keeping this live blog up-to-date until Prime Day is done at midnight on 17 July, so stay right here for the latest PS5 deals as I find them.
The best Prime Day PS5 deals – LIVE
14: | 17 July
The best PS5 deals are still at Very
No change, folks: Amazon is still woefully lacking in PS5 deals, while Very is offering a decent £40 off the cost of the Slim console (was £479, now £439). I have a feeling I’m going to be repeating myself a lot today…
11:10 | 17 July
Forget Amazon – Very has the best PS5 deals I’ve seen
I’ve come up short on PS5 deals from Amazon so far this Prime Day, but Very has saved the day – the new PS5 Slim is available for £439, down from £479. That’s a fair chunk off the latest iteration of the PlayStation 5 console, which is slimmer, lighter and just as powerful as its predecessor.
11:00 | 17 July
Welcome to my Prime Day PS5 deals live blog!
