Best Amazon Kindle 2024: We put all of Amazon’s e-readers to the test

Unlike other ebook readers, they’re not set up to buy books from elsewhere, so all Kindle users can only buy books from Amazon. Thankfully, Amazon still has the largest range of titles and is generally very well-priced.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, then there’s also the Prime Reading service, which provides access to a range of free ebooks, magazines and short-form material. It’s not just cheap, self-published stuff here, either – on the list of books are Man Booker Prize-shortlisted titles and premium magazines.

Every Kindle supports Amazon’s Family Library, which lets you share your ebooks with other members of your household. Essentially, this allows you to join two accounts together, so you can read each other’s books, plus you can add up to four child accounts to the pair of adult accounts.

The regular Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite can be purchased in two variants: “with special offers” and “without special offers”. These are adverts Amazon pushes through to your device’s lock screen. If you prefer to remove the adverts, you can do so by paying an extra £10.

The Kindle Oasis also has a “Free 4G” model, costing a little more than the Wi-Fi-only variant. The 4G model comes with no monthly fees or additional costs. Amazon covers the 4G connectivity, giving you the ability to download content to your Kindle almost anywhere in the world.

Amazon Kindle vs Paperwhite vs Oasis vs Scribe: Which Kindle should you buy?

The budget Kindle is a nice start for people buying an ebook reader for the first time, but a pointless purchase for people considering upgrading from the 2016 model.

The Kindle Paperwhite is, overall, the best Kindle in terms of value and performance. It has an excellent touchscreen and backlight and is the best upgrade option for people with old Kindle models. With its waterproofing and Audible compatibility, it’s nearly as good as the luxurious Oasis.

The Kindle Oasis is the best choice for those who use their Kindle every day. Yes, it’s expensive, but it’s a genuine pleasure to use and it’s the Kindle to buy if you want the very best of the best.

Finally, there’s the Kindle Scribe. A unique prospect, this Amazon e-reader comes with the ability to also take digital notes via the included stylus. You can use this to write in digital notebooks or even annotate PDF files and e-books bought via Amazon.

Amazon Kindle vs Paperwhite vs Oasis vs Scribe: Specifications

Below, you’ll find a detailed breakdown of all Kindle models currently on sale.

Kindle Kindle Paperwhite Kindle Oasis Kindle Scribe Starting price From £85 From £130 From £230 From £330 Storage options 16GB 8GB or 16GB 8GB or 32GB 16GB, 32GB or 64GB Display size 6in 6.8in 7in 10.2in Front light 4 LEDs 17 LEDs 25 LEDs 35 LEDs Pixel density 300ppi 300ppi 300ppi 300ppi Available colours Black or Denim Black Graphite or Gold Tungsten Grey Waterproof No Yes Yes No Connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Wi-Fi or 4G Wi-Fi Quoted battery life Up to six weeks Up to ten weeks Up to six weeks Up to 12 weeks Dimensions 158 x 109 x 8mm 174 x 125 x 8.1mm 159 x 141 x 3.4-8.4mm 229 x 196 x 5.8mm Weight 158g 205g 188g 433g

