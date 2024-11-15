Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) review: Why fix what isn’t broken?

This Kindle Paperwhite is the first update in three years to one of our favourite e-readers. Its biggest issue is the 2021 version was so solid, there was only so much for Amazon to improve. So how does this Kindle measure up?

Sure, it does not have the colour display of the Kindle Colorsoft. But that is not a killer feature if you want to primarily read novels rather than graphic novels — and smaller e-readers like the Kindle Colorsoft are not ideal for that job anyway.

As long as you are fine with pure touchscreen-based operation, the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite should be the number one e-reader contender for many, if not most.