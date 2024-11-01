Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition review: Impressive but too expensive

The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is the biggest thing that has happened to Amazon’s e-reader range since its inception. It’s the first Kindle to come with a colour screen, a technology users have been wanting for years, and it’s a device that will have comic book and manga fans foaming at the mouth.

And while the colour E-ink technology at the heart of the Colorsoft isn’t a match for the saturated tones of the display on your smartphone or laptop – this is still E ink after all – it’s a big step forward and the display is a lot more impressive than I had been expecting.