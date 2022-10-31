Amazon Kindle (2022) review: A great Prime Day deal on the best entry-level e-reader

Amazon’s entry-level Kindle e-reader significantly improved with the arrival of the 2019 model, which filled in some important gaps by introducing a reading light as well as Bluetooth functionality and the ability to download and listen to Audible audiobooks. Somehow it did all this while faithfully sticking to its affordable price tag.

With the release of 2022’s 11th-generation Kindle, a saturation point might soon be on the horizon. Perhaps not just yet though, as there are a few new upgrades this year, most notably a sharper display, the introduction of USB-C charging and extra storage space. This might justify the purchase of the new e-reader with its slightly steeper price.

