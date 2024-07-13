We’ve spotted a stellar Prime Day deal on Amazon’s “best entry-level” Kindle

The Amazon Kindle (2022), which we gave five stars out of five, is now just £75 for Prime Day, down from £89

As you’d expect, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up the company’s devices for less and this deal is no exception: the Amazon Kindle (2022), which we showered with five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, has temporarily plummeted to a fantastic new price of £75 in an early offer, down from an average of £89 on the website.

As with all of the best deals over the sale, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of the saving, but the company is generously offering a free, 30-day trial. Simply follow this link to get set up in a matter of minutes.

This deal stands out from the crowd due to the 2022 Kindle’s enhancements over its predecessor, which include a sharper 300ppi E ink display, USB-C charging and increased storage from 4GB to 16GB. You’ll also get a high-resolution display that rivals pricier models such as the Paperwhite, making text clearer and images sharper. That addition of USB-C charging ensures faster and more efficient power-ups, while the extended battery life keeps you reading for weeks.

In our original review, our expert Gareth Thomas highlighted improvements to the overall reading experience. For instance, the device features a dark mode, making it easier on the eyes during night-time reading sessions. Given its compact design and lightweight build, the Kindle is also ideal for on-the-go reading and features a user-friendly interface with easy access to a vast range of titles via the Kindle store.

While it lacks waterproofing and physical page-turn buttons, these are minor trade-offs considering its price point. The Kindle also feels durable and solid, meaning you won’t fret about carrying it around in a backpack.

This Amazon Prime Day deal shouldn’t be missed if you’ve always fancied a Kindle or are looking to upgrade from an older model. The discount won’t be around for long, with the sale ending at midnight on Wednesday 17 July, so get in there as soon as possible.